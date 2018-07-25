WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BARROW

BARROW
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:46 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:46 pm
Call Me God
Free-scoring winger
Since February, when they lost heavily to us, took a point of Toronto and ruined Leigh's season, they have conceded 400 points against top 6 sides and scored 84 over 8 games...so 50 points to 10. By the time KO arrives we will know exactly what we need to do to secure 2nd spot.
Leeds, Salford, Toulouse and Fax at home, Widnes, HKR and Toronto Away.....win the 4 in Bold and we stand an outside chance because I think the SL sides will take points off each other, but we need to finish 2nd first!
Anyone heading up there?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

