WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL stadium in Wigan Borough going cheap???

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com RL stadium in Wigan Borough going cheap???

Post a reply
Posted by Levrier on Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:16 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 741
:IDEA: For those of you who keep wishing that Wigan owned it's own stadium what about ditching the DW and moving out to Leigh. We could fill it most weeks. :BOW:
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:32 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1851
But only for 60 minutes, then it empties again !
Posted by Lebron James on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:08 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1630
Ste100Centurions wrote:
But only for 60 minutes, then it empties again !


HahA belter

Regards

King James
Posted by Lebron James on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:09 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1630
Levrier wrote:
:IDEA: For those of you who keep wishing that Wigan owned it's own stadium what about ditching the DW and moving out to Leigh. We could fill it most weeks. :BOW:


You can barely afford to rent a gaff, let alone buy one lol

Regards

King James

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, Father Ted, fleabag, Levrier, NickyKiss, Sweaty Betty's, wiganermike, Yorkshire Warrior, Ziggy Stardust and 193 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,766,9442,04576,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 27th Jul 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 27th Jul 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 27th Jul 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 27th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)