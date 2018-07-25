WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Ford - Rubber Man

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Phil Ford - Rubber Man

Post a reply
Phil Ford - Rubber Man
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 7:29 pm
Posted by Mr Snoodle on Wed Jul 25, 2018 7:29 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 349
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/44905694

Great little piece on the BBC website

I remember him as a real star for us
Don't die with the music in you
Re: Phil Ford - Rubber Man
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:04 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:04 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5942
Location: South Stand.....bored
Loved Ford throughout his career. A real entertainer
Didn't he and Bob Eccles have a night time "altercation" with a copper, which resulted them both being transfer listed and sold?
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Phil Ford - Rubber Man
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:12 pm
Posted by Mr Snoodle on Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:12 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 349
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Loved Ford throughout his career. A real entertainer
Didn't he and Bob Eccles have a night time "altercation" with a copper, which resulted them both being transfer listed and sold?


I seem to remember some story about Ford hiding from the police in Alan Rathbone's loft...... Ah, the good old days :lol:
Don't die with the music in you

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, ColD, CW8, grifter, Instalamus, Lang Park, lefty goldblatt, Mr Snoodle, Never a try, Old Man John, runningman29, TrevorGrice, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,766,8382,43976,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.