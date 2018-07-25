Not looking good for Leigh. Are they at risk of going down the same route as Bradford? Is the Championship really the place for them in their current economic situation? My opinion is that the RFL need to step in and maybe place them in League 1 before they get into real trouble. Whats the thoughts of others on the situation there?
https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/44953111
PS, a merge with Salford and Swinton? A super Manc club!
