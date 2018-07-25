WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh, the next Bradford??

Leigh, the next Bradford??
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:24 pm
Posted by RLRealist on Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:24 pm
Not looking good for Leigh. Are they at risk of going down the same route as Bradford? Is the Championship really the place for them in their current economic situation? My opinion is that the RFL need to step in and maybe place them in League 1 before they get into real trouble. Whats the thoughts of others on the situation there?

https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/44953111

PS, a merge with Salford and Swinton? A super Manc club!
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 4:17 pm
Posted by broadybull87 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 4:17 pm
Like how Bradfords the new yard stick.


Finally recocnition
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

