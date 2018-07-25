WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liam Finn

Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:36 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:36 pm
Signed for Widnes until the end of the season. Thanks Liam for your efforts while at Wakey. Good luck in the future.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:41 pm
Posted by Mable_Syrup on Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:41 pm
Really???
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:44 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:44 pm
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Really???


Yep.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:47 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:47 pm
How are they fixed for a full back?
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:49 pm
Posted by charlie on Wed Jul 25, 2018 2:49 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
How are they fixed for a full back?


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:04 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:04 pm
With this and MCB apparently going this week I wonder if we are trying to bring someone else in before the signing deadline? Of course we are in a situation where we don`t need to but I wonder if we are?
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:05 pm
Posted by bren2k on Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:05 pm
That's a strange one - but fair play; good luck to him.

Bodes well for Hampshire - he's now our starting 7 - great opportunity to make a statement.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:18 pm
Posted by Cats13 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:18 pm
The article says Finn will be back in 2019 on the coaching staff which is a shrewd move - from what I understand he is highly thought of and is believed to have the makings of a top coach so it will be interesting to see how that goes next year.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:29 pm
Posted by wakeyrule on Wed Jul 25, 2018 3:29 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
How are they fixed for a full back?

No need for that.
Re: Liam Finn
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 4:08 pm
Posted by PopTart on Wed Jul 25, 2018 4:08 pm
Good for Finn and probably for Widnes. He'll help them a lot.
I do hope he comes back. I reckon he'll go well on our coaching staff.

As for the implication of Grix. He's a must stay for now for me.
I'm happy with Max at full back but Grix is a steady head and can play many roles so he's very handy to keep for cover.
