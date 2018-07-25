Derek Beaumont talks about the financial issues surrounding the club:
http://www.leighjournal.co.uk/news/16376378.beaumont-spells-out-price-of-leigh-failure/?ref=rss
The central funding and parachute payments info make particularly interesting reading.
It'll be a sad day if Derek Beaumont does quit Leigh as the game very much needs people like him.
