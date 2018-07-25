Beaumont has announced heâ€™s stepping down due to Leigh being unable to make the qualifiers and the reduction in money they will get next year.
Never mind eh-Toronto can just sign up their coach and players..... oh...... wait.
You have to feel gutted for the leythers. Love their RL - very passionate fans and donâ€™t deserve this- I can only fear what will happen to the club now. There will be a mass exodus of their best players - possibly some in the next few days. Hopefully like halifax and Batley they can survive and compete well with the help of the fans.
Never mind eh-Toronto can just sign up their coach and players..... oh...... wait.
You have to feel gutted for the leythers. Love their RL - very passionate fans and donâ€™t deserve this- I can only fear what will happen to the club now. There will be a mass exodus of their best players - possibly some in the next few days. Hopefully like halifax and Batley they can survive and compete well with the help of the fans.