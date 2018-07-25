WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fire Sale at Leigh

Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Fire Sale at Leigh

Fire Sale at Leigh
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:48 pm
Posted by Mild mannered Janitor on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:48 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/44953111

Anyone at Leigh worth taking?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Fire Sale at Leigh
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:54 pm
Posted by A unknown superstar on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:54 pm
No idea, but Rovers are after Ben Crooks.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Fire Sale at Leigh
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:05 pm
Posted by chapylad on Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:05 pm
And Leeds hoping to bring in Jordan Thompson.
Was he any good at FC?
Re: Fire Sale at Leigh
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:41 pm
Posted by the cal train on Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:41 pm
chapylad wrote:
And Leeds hoping to bring in Jordan Thompson.
Was he any good at FC?

Good grafter just didn't find a settled place in squad. Curse of being a utility type. He'll go alright.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

