Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:16 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:16 pm
It looks like Derek Beaumont has quit Leigh. They seem to have accepted that they cannot make the playoffs and are trying to offload as many players as possible.
I have to say I don't take any pleasure from their misfortune, but they really have made a mess of running the club. It has to be said that the writing has been on the wall for some time.
Re: Leigh
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:30 pm
Posted by nadera78 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:30 pm
Yeah, it's a shame for them. Don't want to see any club in that position.
Re: Leigh
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:46 pm
Posted by brian2 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:46 pm
Join a long list of clubs who tried to buy success and got bitten

