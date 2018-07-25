WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 23 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

RD 23 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:05 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:05 pm
IGNORE

1.Ashton Golding
2. Tom Briscoe
4. Liam Sutcliffe
6. Joel Moon
7. Richie Myler
9. Matt Parcell
10. Brad Singleton
11. Jamie Jones-Buchannan
12. Carl Ablett (c)
14. Brad Dwyer
17. Mitch Garbutt
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
21. Nathaniel Peteru
22. Ash Handley
27. Cameron Smith
30. Josh Walters
34. Luke Briscoe
36. Dom Crosby

No Watkins, Cuthbertson, Ward, Delaney, Mullally, Ferres, Walker, Oledzki, A Sutcliffe. Awaiting clearance for a signing to be added to the squad.
Posted by christopher on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:10 pm
IGNORE

I don't know why but I'm actually going to go over and watch this
Posted by TOMCAT on Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:02 pm
IGNORE

christopher wrote:
I don't know why but I'm actually going to go over and watch this


Masochism?
Posted by chapylad on Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:04 pm
IGNORE

Ward out yet again with concussion is becoming a major concern.

