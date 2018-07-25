1.Ashton Golding
2. Tom Briscoe
4. Liam Sutcliffe
6. Joel Moon
7. Richie Myler
9. Matt Parcell
10. Brad Singleton
11. Jamie Jones-Buchannan
12. Carl Ablett (c)
14. Brad Dwyer
17. Mitch Garbutt
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
21. Nathaniel Peteru
22. Ash Handley
27. Cameron Smith
30. Josh Walters
34. Luke Briscoe
36. Dom Crosby
No Watkins, Cuthbertson, Ward, Delaney, Mullally, Ferres, Walker, Oledzki, A Sutcliffe. Awaiting clearance for a signing to be added to the squad.
