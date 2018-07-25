Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has issued the following statement:
It was with a heavy heart and tear in my eye that the realisation sunk in that we would not make the Qualifiers. I have said publicly on numerous occasion and privately to the group that my position as owner of the Club would become untenable should that happen.
The Club will receive circa £200k in 2019 from £1.25m this year and circa £1.7m in 2017 and that is a drop too far to sustain the Club in its current form. To that end I must act in the best interests of the Club’s ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season’s fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.
This week is deadline week and therefore an ideal opportunity for players to be able to secure their futures elsewhere and at the same time reduce the Club’s obligations. I can confirm there will be a large number of exits and that may bring some opportunities for others but that will be ongoing this week right up until deadline.
I am committed to ensuring the Club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the Club forward. I will be making a more detailed statement at the beginning of next week and until then will not be in a position to comment further. I apologise to our loyal fans and sponsors for this failing which ultimately has to rest with me.
Tear in his eye! It's his own fecking fault but as ever gutless pond life like him blame others and run away from the messes THEY create - utter coward.
It's hard to criticise the Leigh owner, without appearing to revel in the woes of Leigh fans - which I most certainly don't...
BUT
This is the guy who oversaw a massive project to buy his way into SL, which failed, and now he's jumping ship and leaving the club in a parlous position; and with Salford in a similar state, it does call into question the viability of allowing mega-wealthy individuals to use RL clubs as their latest hobby. There's been a catalogue of failures in recent years, including the Pro-Biz conman at Cas, Glover (who was only pretend wealthy) at Wakey, various people at Bradford, and now these two pillocks at Salford and Leigh.
I'm not sure what the answer is - but surely the governing body has a role in controlling the worst excesses of these people?
Some strange takes in this thread from that statement. Gutless pond life? Derek might be outspoken at times and as a Bradford fan I have plenty of reasons to dislike the bloke, but he loves Leigh and all he ever wanted to do was see the club prosper. God only knows how much of his own money he has invested in the club over the last few years and whichever way you look at it, the squad Leigh put together this season should have been enough to see them make the top 4. Yes they probably paid over the odds for some players but that is the risk you take in this league structure as I have already commented on in another thread.
These will be a difficult few months for the Leigh club and its supporters. I've been there before only too recently and I know how much it stings so they have my sympathies.
