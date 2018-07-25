WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marwan Koukash

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Marwan Koukash

Post a reply
Marwan Koukash
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:55 am
Posted by summie on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:55 am
summie Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:29 pm
Posts: 13
Well the guy did say he was itching to get back in to rugby league, and with players becoming available from other clubs clear out at the end of the season it could be a good call.
Re: Marwan Koukash
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:57 am
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:57 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2837
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
summie wrote:
Well the guy did say he was itching to get back in to rugby league, and with players becoming available from other clubs clear out at the end of the season it could be a good call.


No chance. He has a bigger ego than Derek and would need a bigger club to feed that ego.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Marwan Koukash
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:10 am
Posted by charlie caroli on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:10 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 10th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12137
Location: blackpool tower circus
After the clear out, I'd be looking a bit nearer to home for a successor. :wink:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, bigalf, Brian Wood, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, chris 35, cowfax, Davc1h, Dbvada, East Leyther, Ed3, endoman, Gaz3376, joanne callotte, lauluk, le penguin, LeythIg, mabfield, Markypants, Montyburns, nadera78, PAC, PC Plum, Pellon Boy, reffy, Robert Flack, roger daly, Rotherham Fev Fan, Saint_Claire, scrum, SFW, simonw, summie, willow6666 and 534 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,766,4372,33876,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.