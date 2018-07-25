WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Board index Super League Hull KR Toronto

Post a reply
Toronto
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:30 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:30 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6495
Location: east east hull
Anyone thinking of going I know it will be a lot cheaper if we get them later on
Re: Toronto
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:52 am
Posted by mean_machine on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:52 am
mean_machine Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 286
A few of us have looked at it frankie, I spoke to Adge about it as well and he may be putting a trip on as such. Thing is, if we get them last game we could be already safe and would be a bit of an anti climax

IF it's in August it's very expensive, any time in September would be ideal. Might be worth holding off mind, hoping they get promoted and have abit of time to go next year and prepare.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Brid B&W, Davetherobin, fcimp, Hessle Roader, MonkeyLover, Old Timer No 4, rebelrobin, REDEOD and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,766,4352,33876,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.