I would be very annoyed with Beaumont at the moment if I was a Leigh fan. He's basically treated Leigh like a toy and discarded it because he's had enough. I really hope you guys find an owner you deserve and build some solid foundations to enable you to have another crack at SL.
Very true Mick,I really thought Derek would have stayed,shows you what I know,it was always on the cards,but I thought he may have toughed it out with the rest of us,I know I will be there on Sunday and next season with my season ticket. For me the blame lies with Derek, the players, Jukesy, and the Coaching Staff in that order, Derek signed these players on inflated contracts,the said players werent up to the level needed,Jukesy had a terrible start, again Derek's fault for not getting shut sooner and the Coaching Staff ,well you only have to watch our last 2 games,not 1 player able to tactically kick. Indeed it's a sad day,we have been here before,we need the fans to stay loyal,we all are hurting right now, but remember the Alamo.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.