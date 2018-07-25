WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Club Statement.

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Club Statement.

Post a reply
Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:16 am
Posted by atomic on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:16 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5152
Bye,bye Derek.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2018/07/2 ... atement-2/
Image
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:23 am
Posted by bentleyman on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:23 am
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
WOW Looks like Charlie was wrong
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:24 am
Posted by Wires71 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:24 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9949
Sad times for Leigh. I hope you secure investors for 2019, Rugby League needs clubs like Leigh to be financially stable.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:31 am
Posted by robsnan on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:31 am
robsnan User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Nov 27, 2008 6:12 pm
Posts: 193
Location: Leyther in Gozo
Thanks for the memories Derek. So sad to see this happen but I will still be there in the north stand cheering my team on as I have done for the last sixty odd years
Never forget were you come from
Born and bred in leigh
proud to be a leyther
Will support you till I die
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:39 am
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:39 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 328
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 2019
I would be very annoyed with Beaumont at the moment if I was a Leigh fan. He's basically treated Leigh like a toy and discarded it because he's had enough. I really hope you guys find an owner you deserve and build some solid foundations to enable you to have another crack at SL.
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:41 am
Posted by reffy on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:41 am
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 4194
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
It was inevitable, delayed decisions and haphazard recruitment, the league table doesn’t lie.

Thanks for the ride Derek, we must gather the remnants and start again.
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:51 am
Posted by charlie caroli on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:51 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 10th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12137
Location: blackpool tower circus
bentleyman wrote:
WOW Looks like Charlie was wrong

Very true Mick,I really thought Derek would have stayed,shows you what I know,it was always on the cards,but I thought he may have toughed it out with the rest of us,I know I will be there on Sunday and next season with my season ticket.
For me the blame lies with Derek, the players, Jukesy, and the Coaching Staff in that order, Derek signed these players on inflated contracts,the said players werent up to the level needed,Jukesy had a terrible start, again Derek's fault for not getting shut sooner and the Coaching Staff ,well you only have to watch our last 2 games,not 1 player able to tactically kick.
Indeed it's a sad day,we have been here before,we need the fans to stay loyal,we all are hurting right now, but remember the Alamo. :thumb:
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:02 am
Posted by bentleyman on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:02 am
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Charlie I know true supporters like yourself will see Leigh through their current difficulties I take no pleasure in it as we at Fax have known Financial problems too many times.
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:08 am
Posted by charlie caroli on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:08 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 10th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12137
Location: blackpool tower circus
bentleyman wrote:
Charlie I know true supporters like yourself will see Leigh through their current difficulties I take no pleasure in it as we at Fax have known Financial problems too many times.

I know that Mick, :thumb: I sincerely hope Fax do well in the coming 8s, may even venture down to the Shay to watch, depending on the Leigh fixtures.
Re: Club Statement.
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:34 am
Posted by Montyburns on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:34 am
Montyburns Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 672
Told you all months ago he jacked and was pestered to come back as soon as heart not in it should of stayed away then
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, bigalf, Brian Wood, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, chris 35, cowfax, Davc1h, Dbvada, East Leyther, Ed3, endoman, Gaz3376, joanne callotte, lauluk, le penguin, LeythIg, mabfield, Markypants, Montyburns, nadera78, PC Plum, Pellon Boy, reffy, Robert Flack, roger daly, Rotherham Fev Fan, Saint_Claire, scrum, SFW, simonw, summie, willow6666 and 537 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,766,4382,33876,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.