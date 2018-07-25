WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh/Derek Beaumont

Leigh/Derek Beaumont
Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:16 am
Bull Mania
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011
Posts: 5140
No Derek Beaumont at Leigh next year. Hope they come through it, enjoyed our battles in the championship (even if at times it boiled over between the clubs owners) The championship will be a very interesting league, and hard to judge next year. Hopefully we're taking note and continue to build SLOWLY.

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has issued the following statement:

It was with a heavy heart and tear in my eye that the realisation sunk in that we would not make the Qualifiers. I have said publicly on numerous occasion and privately to the group that my position as owner of the Club would become untenable should that happen.

The Club will receive circa £200k in 2019 from £1.25m this year and circa £1.7m in 2017 and that is a drop too far to sustain the Club in its current form. To that end I must act in the best interests of the Club’s ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season’s fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.

This week is deadline week and therefore an ideal opportunity for players to be able to secure their futures elsewhere and at the same time reduce the Club’s obligations. I can confirm there will be a large number of exits and that may bring some opportunities for others but that will be ongoing this week right up until deadline.

I am committed to ensuring the Club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the Club forward. I will be making a more detailed statement at the beginning of next week and until then will not be in a position to comment further. I apologise to our loyal fans and sponsors for this failing which ultimately has to rest with me.
Re: Leigh/Derek Beaumont
Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:27 am
Bullseye
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 28281
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
It's been quite a journey for Leigh. While they were on their way up under Rowley there was a fair bit of arrogance though that was quickly tempered when they discovered just how hard it is in SL.

Not making the top 4 did for us in 2016. They're lucky DB is covering the losses and will make sure they're on an even keel before he goes. Respect to him for that.

Leigh could do worse than build some solid foundation with an academy and reserves set up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Leigh/Derek Beaumont
Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:34 am
dddooommm
dddooommm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009
Posts: 3238
A very open and painfully honest statement from DB. It brings back some terrible memories of our club being stripped of its prized assets and left for dead when we went belly up. At least it appears Derek is attempting to leave them in a fit state and giving the new owners a clean slate.

Perhaps Leigh need to go and see a Dr?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Leigh/Derek Beaumont
Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:44 am
Bullseye
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 28281
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
They need a backer that's not going into it to feed their own ego.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Leigh/Derek Beaumont
Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:18 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002
Posts: 28135
Location: MACS0647-JD
Don't we all.

Do we want / can we get any of the Leigh squad, if so, who? Basically, Beaumont is saying the more that leave, the better and with a £1m funding hole that is honest and frank cold hard logic. It isn't really asset stripping, as sadly most of them can't stay there, at anything like their current wage, even if they want to. OTOH any who went in and offered to take a 90% pay cut and play on, could stay. Kevin Larroyer?
