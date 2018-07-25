WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh look to be in trouble

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh look to be in trouble

Post a reply
Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by hooligan27 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:06 am
hooligan27 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 505
Looks like it was top 4 or bust this season for them.

Matau'tia, signed for Castleford
Thomposn As just joined wire
Another 2 about to be announced else where with more to follow.


This is why teams should not over spend to chase sl
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:27 am
Posted by Halifax1989 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:27 am
Halifax1989 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 317
It may be that they are in trouble, but it may also be worthwhile getting them off their books now if they were gonna be moving on at the end of the season anyway. No point keeping high payed players for the 8s.
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:07 am
Posted by Norman Bates on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:07 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3267
Location: Fax Vegas
Disastrous start to the season, turned it round after we thrashed them and have been third best team in the league since, obviously after us and the Wolfies.

To big a squad to start with and a lot of big wage packets, hopefully they don’t make the top 4, but if London lose to Barra then they’ll be struggling in the middle 8’s.
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:23 am
Posted by thefaxfanman on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:23 am
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Statement from DB just released on leigh website

Quote: "Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has issued the following statement:

It was with a heavy heart and tear in my eye that the realisation sunk in that we would not make the Qualifiers. I have said publicly on numerous occasion and privately to the group that my position as owner of the Club would become untenable should that happen.

The Club will receive circa £200k in 2019 from £1.25m this year and circa £1.7m in 2017 and that is a drop too far to sustain the Club in its current form. To that end I must act in the best interests of the Club’s ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season’s fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.

This week is deadline week and therefore an ideal opportunity for players to be able to secure their futures elsewhere and at the same time reduce the Club’s obligations. I can confirm there will be a large number of exits and that may bring some opportunities for others but that will be ongoing this week right up until deadline.

I am committed to ensuring the Club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the Club forward. I will be making a more detailed statement at the beginning of next week and until then will not be in a position to comment further. I apologise to our loyal fans and sponsors for this failing which ultimately has to rest with me."
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:31 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:31 am
Beaujangles Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 303
Hope we never trust a shyster like him.A wealthy man who signed off those contracts should pay the shortfall Before he fecks off.Thankfully the due dilligence of Town fans thwarted Abbott.
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:08 am
Posted by Faxlore on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:08 am
Faxlore User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 477
Very sad reading. DB has always had the best interest of Leigh at heart. Maybe he should have got rid of some big wages when they came back to the Championship but hindsight is a wonderful thing.
I hope someone comes in, would hate to see Leigh (or any British Club) go to the wall. SL clubs want to take full control and more or all of the money and the RFL are hell bent on promoting stupid ideas such as Toronto playing in the Uk league ( and to some extent CAtalan and Tolouse) while lower leasgues clubs are struggling or being wound up.
I hope I’m not speaking out of turn when I say the the Fax fans hope to see Leigh next season.
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:24 am
Posted by charlie caroli on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:24 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 10th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12137
Location: blackpool tower circus
Faxlore wrote:
Very sad reading. DB has always had the best interest of Leigh at heart. Maybe he should have got rid of some big wages when they came back to the Championship but hindsight is a wonderful thing.
I hope someone comes in, would hate to see Leigh (or any British Club) go to the wall. SL clubs want to take full control and more or all of the money and the RFL are hell bent on promoting stupid ideas such as Toronto playing in the Uk league ( and to some extent CAtalan and Tolouse) while lower leasgues clubs are struggling or being wound up.
I hope I’m not speaking out of turn when I say the the Fax fans hope to see Leigh next season.

Thank you , I may still pay a visit to the Shay for the 8's, depending on the Leigh fixtures, nowt changes for me, I'm still the Clown from Leigh, a Leyther through and through, tough times ahead yes, but we have been there before and will survive.Who takes over?Maybe another Leyther. :wink:
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:34 am
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:34 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2797
Location: Shuddersfield
thefaxfanman wrote:
Statement from DB just released on leigh website

Quote: "Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has issued the following statement:

It was with a heavy heart and tear in my eye that the realisation sunk in that we would not make the Qualifiers. I have said publicly on numerous occasion and privately to the group that my position as owner of the Club would become untenable should that happen.

The Club will receive circa £200k in 2019 from £1.25m this year and circa £1.7m in 2017 and that is a drop too far to sustain the Club in its current form. To that end I must act in the best interests of the Club’s ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season’s fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.

This week is deadline week and therefore an ideal opportunity for players to be able to secure their futures elsewhere and at the same time reduce the Club’s obligations. I can confirm there will be a large number of exits and that may bring some opportunities for others but that will be ongoing this week right up until deadline.

I am committed to ensuring the Club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the Club forward. I will be making a more detailed statement at the beginning of next week and until then will not be in a position to comment further. I apologise to our loyal fans and sponsors for this failing which ultimately has to rest with me."

The strange thing is DB has announced this before Leigh are 100% out of top four contention.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:42 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:42 am
Beaujangles Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 303
But the transfer deadline is on Friday-percentage judgement call.
Re: Leigh look to be in trouble
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:44 am
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:44 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2797
Location: Shuddersfield
Beaujangles wrote:
But the transfer deadline is on Friday-percentage judgement call.

Aye, happen.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, bentleyman, Bubba, Faxlore, Hudd-Shay, Lilfatman, The Dors and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,766,4392,33876,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.