It may be that they are in trouble, but it may also be worthwhile getting them off their books now if they were gonna be moving on at the end of the season anyway. No point keeping high payed players for the 8s.
Quote: "Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has issued the following statement:
It was with a heavy heart and tear in my eye that the realisation sunk in that we would not make the Qualifiers. I have said publicly on numerous occasion and privately to the group that my position as owner of the Club would become untenable should that happen.
The Club will receive circa £200k in 2019 from £1.25m this year and circa £1.7m in 2017 and that is a drop too far to sustain the Club in its current form. To that end I must act in the best interests of the Club’s ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season’s fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.
This week is deadline week and therefore an ideal opportunity for players to be able to secure their futures elsewhere and at the same time reduce the Club’s obligations. I can confirm there will be a large number of exits and that may bring some opportunities for others but that will be ongoing this week right up until deadline.
I am committed to ensuring the Club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the Club forward. I will be making a more detailed statement at the beginning of next week and until then will not be in a position to comment further. I apologise to our loyal fans and sponsors for this failing which ultimately has to rest with me."
Very sad reading. DB has always had the best interest of Leigh at heart. Maybe he should have got rid of some big wages when they came back to the Championship but hindsight is a wonderful thing. I hope someone comes in, would hate to see Leigh (or any British Club) go to the wall. SL clubs want to take full control and more or all of the money and the RFL are hell bent on promoting stupid ideas such as Toronto playing in the Uk league ( and to some extent CAtalan and Tolouse) while lower leasgues clubs are struggling or being wound up. I hope I’m not speaking out of turn when I say the the Fax fans hope to see Leigh next season.
Thank you , I may still pay a visit to the Shay for the 8's, depending on the Leigh fixtures, nowt changes for me, I'm still the Clown from Leigh, a Leyther through and through, tough times ahead yes, but we have been there before and will survive.Who takes over?Maybe another Leyther.
Statement from DB just released on leigh website
The strange thing is DB has announced this before Leigh are 100% out of top four contention.
