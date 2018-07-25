WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bodene Thompson

Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:43 am
Posted by karetaker on Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:43 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4579
Location: Out There.
Official signed for rest of season

https://warringtonwolves.com/thompson-signs-from-leigh/
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:52 am
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Wed Jul 25, 2018 8:52 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35840
Gonna be honest, I saw Thompson holding a wire shirt, had some flashbacks to the centenary season, not good ones either
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by CW8 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:06 am
CW8
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 1120
Good luck to him, I'm sure he's been signed as cover. Credit where it's due to the duck/ floater for calling it yesterday.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:51 am
Posted by thepimp007 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:51 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1465
CW8 wrote:
Good luck to him, I'm sure he's been signed as cover. Credit where it's due to the duck/ floater for calling it yesterday.


Very good player i'm sure he will be more than cover personally
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:55 am
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Wed Jul 25, 2018 9:55 am
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1594
I'm really not comfortable with this.

I don't mean cherry picking the best players from a team in strife, I mean signing players called Bodene.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:01 am
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Jul 25, 2018 10:01 am
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5939
Location: South Stand.....bored
morrisseyisawire wrote:
I'm really not comfortable with this.

I don't mean cherry picking the best players from a team in strife, I mean signing players called Bodene.

Jethro?

It least it's not Ellie-May
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:36 am
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:36 am
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1594
lefty goldblatt wrote:
At least it's not Ellie-May


Donna Douglas packing down in a tight-fitting Wires top? Cor blimey as Sidney James might say.
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:44 am
Posted by NSW on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:44 am
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1826
Imagine being an accademy player for Warrington.

Mitch Brown, Ben Pemeroy, Bodene Thompson.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:46 am
Posted by ratticusfinch on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:46 am
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 907
Location: Warrington
or like Wigan we could displace one of our AMAZING academy players by splashing the cash on a Swinton centre.

remember the late 80s - early 90s?
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Bodene Thompson
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:48 am
Posted by Saddened! on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:48 am
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27737
Location: Warrington
ratticusfinch wrote:
or like Wigan we could displace one of our AMAZING academy players by splashing the cash on a Swinton centre.

remember the late 80s - early 90s?


He looks half decent to be fair to him. And he's a goalkicker.

I think you are doing Thompson a disservice, he's a solid NRL-level backrower. He'll do just fine in Super League.

