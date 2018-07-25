.....lol...Ten years is a long time!!
Seriously though, the reality is that Salford and Widnes are the wounded animals and if anyone is replacing them then it'll be Toronto or Toulouse, so next year could see a Championship with Clubs like Salford, Widnes, Fev, Leigh, Fax, London, Bradford all fighting for a place in SL........If we finish 7th in the middle 8's (assuming we are there)£450,000 is the income from central........if St D of Swinton throws another million at us then we have as good a chance than anyone of getting there.....but we can't expect to be there with 800 gates,,,,,,we need to really press ahead and give both "away fans' and Locals a really good reason to come....hot-dog canons and beer tents anyone?
Seriously though, the reality is that Salford and Widnes are the wounded animals and if anyone is replacing them then it'll be Toronto or Toulouse, so next year could see a Championship with Clubs like Salford, Widnes, Fev, Leigh, Fax, London, Bradford all fighting for a place in SL........If we finish 7th in the middle 8's (assuming we are there)£450,000 is the income from central........if St D of Swinton throws another million at us then we have as good a chance than anyone of getting there.....but we can't expect to be there with 800 gates,,,,,,we need to really press ahead and give both "away fans' and Locals a really good reason to come....hot-dog canons and beer tents anyone?