EXCLUSIVE: Rovers sign Charlie Gubb
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:44 pm
Posted by MarioRugby on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:44 pm
I can exclusively reveal HULL KINGSTON ROVERS are on the verge of announcing the signing of Canberra raiders powerhouse prop Charlie Gubb. The 6 foot 2, 17 stone Kiwi brute is set to arrive in Hull later this week, too late for the derby but well in time for this Fridays imminent transfer deadline.

Gubb, 28, had previously agreed to join Leigh Centurions, however the deal was provisional on them reaching the Middle 8s a fate the club has now accepted is beyond them. Rovers have acted quick to snap the impact forward up and he will provide more firepower to an already large pack ahead of the crucial Middle 8s.
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.
Re: EXCLUSIVE: Rovers sign Charlie Gubb
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:38 am
Posted by atomic on Wed Jul 25, 2018 12:38 am
:LOL: What stage have KR reached? Is his contract now based on reaching SL.. You Plonka. :LOL:

Edit: I'll merge the post.
