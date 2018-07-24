I can exclusively reveal HULL KINGSTON ROVERS are on the verge of announcing the signing of Canberra raiders powerhouse prop Charlie Gubb. The 6 foot 2, 17 stone Kiwi brute is set to arrive in Hull later this week, too late for the derby but well in time for this Fridays imminent transfer deadline.
Gubb, 28, had previously agreed to join Leigh Centurions, however the deal was provisional on them reaching the Middle 8s a fate the club has now accepted is beyond them. Rovers have acted quick to snap the impact forward up and he will provide more firepower to an already large pack ahead of the crucial Middle 8s.
