Thompson Signs for Wire
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:25 pm
Posted by ColD on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:25 pm
Bodene. strange signing for them, seem quite strong in 2nd row - but good luck to the guy, been more disappointed if it was Jordan, but there's time yet :(
Re: Thompson Signs for Wire
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:39 pm
Posted by reffy on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:39 pm
Didn’t take long for the vultures to begin picking at the carcass.
Re: Thompson Signs for Wire
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:41 pm
Posted by Leyther14 on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:41 pm
It will be 50% of the squad. Amazingly same as demise that happened after we got promoted last time! Some bad decisions made. Not keeping many of last years squad, plus keeping KC. Lost our identity this year employing a team of mercenaries. Gonna be a touch year ahead. When will we learn.

