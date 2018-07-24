It will be 50% of the squad. Amazingly same as demise that happened after we got promoted last time! Some bad decisions made. Not keeping many of last years squad, plus keeping KC. Lost our identity this year employing a team of mercenaries. Gonna be a touch year ahead. When will we learn.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, Irregular Hoops, Leyther14, MarioRugby, morrisseyisawire, nadera78, Orfie, Peter Kay, reffy, summie, The Daddy, Vancouver Leyther and 240 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,766,141
|1,618
|76,971
|4,559
|SET