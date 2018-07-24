There is a lot of debate on the merits of the 8s play offs structure. However (correct me if I'm wrong) the following facts highlight maybe how fickle or fine a line there is between success and failure:
- the winner of the million pound game has gone on to make the Super 8s in the following season
- after the first season of 8s, either the Grand Final winner or the League Leaders Shield winner has ended up in the Middle 8s the following season
There is no proven record of guaranteed success.
Taking this further into context or a contrary view:
- Hull KR have competed in every Middle 8s
- Widnes have competed in three and survived in Super League (so far) in spite of being bottom of Super League after the pre-split rounds for at least 2 seasons
Thoughts anyone?
