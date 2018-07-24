WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leagues Clubs in UK?

Leagues Clubs in UK?
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 4:37 pm
Posted by RLRealist on Tue Jul 24, 2018 4:37 pm
RLRealist Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 62
The Aussie clubs (mainly NSW and Qld) are famous for having not-for-profit Leagues clubs to prop up the footballing side of things for decades, and generate millions of dollars, but I wonder why that format was never adopted across the board in the British game?

I remember vaguely that Hull FC has a Leagues Club and Salford had The Willows Variety Centre complete with restaurants, bars, cabaret, gambling etc.

