Well, next up are The Hornets in our final match before the split. It is yet another must win game and one that really is the game of the season so far. It would be no good beating the top teams if we don't get the two points against Rochdale. There is the dilemma though, we must be fully focused and play as though we are up against the top of the table. I feel it will be a case of if we get our mindset right we should have the ability to do it and take a top four spot. I'll go for a Fax win, 32v12. Up The Fax!