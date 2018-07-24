WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale match.

Tue Jul 24, 2018 4:30 pm
Hudd-Shay
Well, next up are The Hornets in our final match before the split. It is yet another must win game and one that really is the game of the season so far. It would be no good beating the top teams if we don't get the two points against Rochdale. There is the dilemma though, we must be fully focused and play as though we are up against the top of the table. I feel it will be a case of if we get our mindset right we should have the ability to do it and take a top four spot. I'll go for a Fax win, 32v12. Up The Fax!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Rochdale match.
Tue Jul 24, 2018 5:13 pm
Norman Bates
A win will do me, hopefully a lot of travel last week will impact their preparation for our game and we take the win, who cares by how many unless it is about 250.
I’m sure there’s will be total focus for this game as RM has shown great professionalism in the latter half of the season.

Up the Fax, bring it home.
Re: Rochdale match.
Tue Jul 24, 2018 5:24 pm
chazzerboy
Fax win by 18. The lads know what's at stake. Leigh will likely beat Sheffield and Fev will have a chance at Toronto with Toronto already assured a place in middle 8's. Rochdale will be dogged but we should have too much class.

