Good to see 4 Leeds players in the England Knights Performance squad.
Handley
Oledzski
Sutcliffe
Walker
With 2 more ex Leeds players in Mulhern and Livett also named.
I`m sure the 4 will raise some eyebrows in some quarters.
Only Ward and Watkins in the Elite squad which is understandable.
