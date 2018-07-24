Batch and Jowitt both called up. Congrats to the pair - well deserved.
Well deserved for both in my opinion.
I think Chester has done a really good job in easing Batchelor in to the first team.
As for Jowitt, how good is it to see those long balls out to Johnstone back? The understanding that he has with his centre and winger when chiming into the attack is class, okay he is not naturally blessed with pace or strength but he seems to have a very old head on a young pair of shoulders.
Bit harsh on the "pace & strength" Seems pretty quick and certainly quick enough for FB or in the halves and strength will come with training,age, development.
Well done to both players and the club for managing their development.
It's fantastic having so many local young lads in the squad and doing so well, long may it continue.
I know strength will come with the training and age which is why I said he is not naturally blessed with it, It was not a criticism at all, if anything it was a compliment to how his class goes beyond these attributes... I meant blessed with the pace of the likes of Shaul, Tomkins etc, I know he is no slouch but he does not have the pace to outrun most in SL like these guys do or did have at one stage in there career. As I say it was not a criticism.
