Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:54 am
RWB
RWB
Batch and Jowitt both called up. Congrats to the pair - well deserved.
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:59 am
homme vaste
homme vaste
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
RWB wrote:
Batch and Jowitt both called up. Congrats to the pair - well deserved.


Well deserved for both in my opinion.

I think Chester has done a really good job in easing Batchelor in to the first team.

As for Jowitt, how good is it to see those long balls out to Johnstone back? The understanding that he has with his centre and winger when chiming into the attack is class, okay he is not naturally blessed with pace or strength but he seems to have a very old head on a young pair of shoulders.
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:59 am
wakeytrin
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member
Brilliant news.
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:12 pm
NEtrinity
NEtrinity
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Good to see Max, Batch and Reece in the squad and Tom in the full squad. Great for the club!
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:27 pm
TheMightyTrin
TheMightyTrin
All four are also juniors who have technically come through our junior set up (although Reece joined us from Hull JUST before the cut off age of 19) which bodes well for the club.
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:28 pm
wrencat1873
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
homme vaste wrote:
Well deserved for both in my opinion.

I think Chester has done a really good job in easing Batchelor in to the first team.

As for Jowitt, how good is it to see those long balls out to Johnstone back? The understanding that he has with his centre and winger when chiming into the attack is class, okay he is not naturally blessed with pace or strength but he seems to have a very old head on a young pair of shoulders.


Bit harsh on the "pace & strength" :CRAZY:
Seems pretty quick and certainly quick enough for FB or in the halves and strength will come with training,age, development.

Well done to both players and the club for managing their development.

It's fantastic having so many local young lads in the squad and doing so well, long may it continue.
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:57 pm
Prince Buster
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Good news, well done to all.

As for Max he is now our No1 FB that's for sure. Its now up to Grix to wait and earn it back.


Also lets not forget we have another young FB waiting in the wings in Hooley.
Re: Knights squad
Tue Jul 24, 2018 1:11 pm
homme vaste
homme vaste
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
wrencat1873 wrote:
Bit harsh on the "pace & strength" :CRAZY:
Seems pretty quick and certainly quick enough for FB or in the halves and strength will come with training,age, development.

Well done to both players and the club for managing their development.

It's fantastic having so many local young lads in the squad and doing so well, long may it continue.


I know strength will come with the training and age which is why I said he is not naturally blessed with it, It was not a criticism at all, if anything it was a compliment to how his class goes beyond these attributes... I meant blessed with the pace of the likes of Shaul, Tomkins etc, I know he is no slouch but he does not have the pace to outrun most in SL like these guys do or did have at one stage in there career. As I say it was not a criticism.

Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, bellycouldtackle, bren2k, charlie, coco the fullback, cosmicat, DAVE@CAS1990, djcool, Droopy, Emley Cat, homme vaste, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, LG83, Mr Bliss, NEtrinity, newgroundb4wakey, normycat, Oddshapeball, Overground, phe13, polancoboy, Prince Buster, RWB, Sandal Cat, TheMightyTrin, wrencat1873, WRENNYAL and 178 guests

Return to Wakefield Trinity




