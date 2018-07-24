Good squad. Looking at the stats for the Saints Wigan game, I was astonished at the number of missed tackles throughout the team.
Make no mistake, we have no reason whatsoever to go there with an inferiority complex or anything less than total belief that we can win.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, AndyD1970, Captain Hook, chris2925, eddieH, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, Jimathay, lefty goldblatt, Never a try, Old Man John, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon, silver2, Smiffy27, Wire n Steel, Wolf Hall and 249 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,765,853
|2,000
|76,971
|4,559
|SET