WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad For Saints

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Squad For Saints

Post a reply
Squad For Saints
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:22 am
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:22 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3311
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image
Re: Squad For Saints
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:24 am
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:24 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3311
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Good to see that Clark is playing after his late injury on Friday.
Re: Squad For Saints
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:30 am
Posted by karetaker on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:30 am
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4576
Location: Out There.
Ratchford
Lineham
Goodwin
T.King
Charnley
Brown
Roberts
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Livett
Hughes
Westwood

Akauola
Masila
Philbin
Patton
Re: Squad For Saints
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:42 am
Posted by Smiffy27 on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:42 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 811
Location: Appleton Thorn
I can see why both sides will be at full strength but ... it will make watching the game a bit harder ... noticing the odd limp, possible ban etc.
I suppose you can't wrap 'em up in cotton wool.
Re: Squad For Saints
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:44 am
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:44 am
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1591
Good squad. Looking at the stats for the Saints Wigan game, I was astonished at the number of missed tackles throughout the team.

Make no mistake, we have no reason whatsoever to go there with an inferiority complex or anything less than total belief that we can win.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, AndyD1970, Captain Hook, chris2925, eddieH, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, Jimathay, lefty goldblatt, Never a try, Old Man John, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon, silver2, Smiffy27, Wire n Steel, Wolf Hall and 249 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,8532,00076,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 26th Jul 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Thu 26th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 27th Jul 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 27th Jul 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 27th Jul 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 27th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)