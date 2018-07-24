WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Middle 8s

2018 | Middle 8s
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:49 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:49 am
Not long until the placings are sorted and the fixture dates released.
Who from the Championship will take the 3 remaining places.

Perm 5 teams fighting for the final three places in the Qualifiers
Toulouse Olympique, London Broncos and Halifax are all on 31 points,
Featherstone Rovers and Leigh on 30

Hopefully Halifax will make it past Rochdale. It will be nice to visit The Shay again. Thrum Hall RIP, Leeds, Red Carling Black Label shirt etc
Re: 2018 | Middle 8s
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:09 am
Posted by Gotcha on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:09 am
Championship should finish as is, and therefore in effect the teams are already sorted.
Re: 2018 | Middle 8s
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:56 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:56 am
Will Wolfpack be playing home and away, or will the RFL change it to All Home, All Away to aid travel ? Anyone know yet ?
Re: 2018 | Middle 8s
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:18 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:18 am
Never mind helping the Wolfpack, if they play all their away games first followed by all their home games, it may give time for some of the farcically run clubs to sort visas for their players.
Re: 2018 | Middle 8s
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 1:06 pm
Posted by fartownforever on Tue Jul 24, 2018 1:06 pm
If the powers that be let Toronto play the games other than a home and away alternate weeks like every other clubs and you do not object ,you all get what you deserve.

