Not long until the placings are sorted and the fixture dates released.
Who from the Championship will take the 3 remaining places.
Perm 5 teams fighting for the final three places in the Qualifiers
Toulouse Olympique, London Broncos and Halifax are all on 31 points,
Featherstone Rovers and Leigh on 30
Hopefully Halifax will make it past Rochdale. It will be nice to visit The Shay again. Thrum Hall RIP, Leeds, Red Carling Black Label shirt etc
