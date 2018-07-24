Not looking good for Salford. Are they at risk of going down the same route as Bradford? Is SL really the place for them in their current economic situation? My opinion is that the RFL need to step in and maybe place them in the Championship before they get into real trouble. Whats the thoughts of others on the situation there?
Salford seems like if they do stay up next year they will implode and be in receivership before end if next season or be next years widnes. Suspect widnes are resigned to their fate and my be seeing relagation as a way out. They clearly cant live with it in the top flight. But who will replace these two.
^^ I don't think it's a ridiculous suggestion. The RFL surely have a responsibility to ensure clubs are sustainable in whichever league they play in. As you have said, Salford don't seem to be a sustainable SL club. So, is the responsible thing to let them carry on as they are and implode or step in and maybe place them in a league where they are sustainable with a chance to rebuild with a little guidance?
Neither Wakefield or Huddersfield have gone cap in hand to supporters asking for money have they. Micheal Carter at Wakefield knows his business and cuts his cloth accordingly, and does a very good job in my opinion. Salford are in big trouble with no real leadership, limited financial income, and in a location where not a lot of people give a monkeys about Rugby League. The less said about Widnes the better.
Are Wakefield a sustainable club? Are Huddersfield? Where do you draw the line. If Promotion and Relegation happens it must be decided on the field.
Wakefield are sustainable purely from our own income - We have no one pouring money into the club, what comes into the club is what is spent on the squad after all bills are factored in, nothing more. Should our chairman up sticks and leave we would continue as we are.
Huddersfield are propped up by Ken and should he decide to leave the club I can imagine they would struggle in the current situation they are in with there outgoings.
