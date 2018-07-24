WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford, the next Bradford??

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Salford, the next Bradford??

Post a reply
Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by caslad75 on Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:34 am
caslad75 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 658
Location: derbyshire
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... sfer-funds

Not looking good for Salford. Are they at risk of going down the same route as Bradford? Is SL really the place for them in their current economic situation? My opinion is that the RFL need to step in and maybe place them in the Championship before they get into real trouble. Whats the thoughts of others on the situation there?
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:57 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:57 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2241
caslad75 wrote:
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12207/11446637/salford-red-devils-ask-fans-to-help-raise-transfer-funds

Not looking good for Salford. Are they at risk of going down the same route as Bradford? Is SL really the place for them in their current economic situation? My opinion is that the RFL need to step in and maybe place them in the Championship before they get into real trouble. Whats the thoughts of others on the situation there?

Salford seems like if they do stay up next year they will implode and be in receivership before end if next season or be next years widnes. Suspect widnes are resigned to their fate and my be seeing relagation as a way out. They clearly cant live with it in the top flight.
But who will replace these two.
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:59 am
Posted by King Street Cat on Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:59 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 14th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 3089
Location: WF4
rollin thunder wrote:
But who will replace these two.


I'm sure Monsieur Capdouze will be along to answer that one shortly.
"Back home we got a taxidermy man. He gonna have a heart attack when he see what I brung him."
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:12 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:12 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2008
Salford are not a sustainable Super League club and it’s only a matter of time until they are relegated and/or again face administration.

However the suggestion that the RFL should ignore what happens on the field and relegate Salford regardless is ridiculous.
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:14 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:14 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2008
The best two Championship clubs, Toronto and Toulouse are chomping at the bit to get in and have a crack at Super League, wake up and smell the coffee.
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:16 am
Posted by caslad75 on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:16 am
caslad75 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 658
Location: derbyshire
^^ I don't think it's a ridiculous suggestion. The RFL surely have a responsibility to ensure clubs are sustainable in whichever league they play in. As you have said, Salford don't seem to be a sustainable SL club. So, is the responsible thing to let them carry on as they are and implode or step in and maybe place them in a league where they are sustainable with a chance to rebuild with a little guidance?
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:29 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:29 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2008
Are Wakefield a sustainable club? Are Huddersfield? Where do you draw the line. If Promotion and Relegation happens it must be decided on the field.
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:38 am
Posted by Willzay on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:38 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7426
King Street Cat wrote:
I'm sure Monsieur Capdouze will be along to answer that one shortly.


Sir Kev is already here to stick the knife in like the prize bell end he is.
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:40 am
Posted by caslad75 on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:40 am
caslad75 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 658
Location: derbyshire
Neither Wakefield or Huddersfield have gone cap in hand to supporters asking for money have they. Micheal Carter at Wakefield knows his business and cuts his cloth accordingly, and does a very good job in my opinion. Salford are in big trouble with no real leadership, limited financial income, and in a location where not a lot of people give a monkeys about Rugby League. The less said about Widnes the better.
Re: Salford, the next Bradford??
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:45 am
Posted by homme vaste on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:45 am
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 584
Location: Dreamland
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Are Wakefield a sustainable club? Are Huddersfield? Where do you draw the line. If Promotion and Relegation happens it must be decided on the field.


Wakefield are sustainable purely from our own income - We have no one pouring money into the club, what comes into the club is what is spent on the squad after all bills are factored in, nothing more. Should our chairman up sticks and leave we would continue as we are.

Huddersfield are propped up by Ken and should he decide to leave the club I can imagine they would struggle in the current situation they are in with there outgoings.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Canada red, Cardiff_05, caslad75, dboy, h-bomb, Harrison, Hessle Roader, Him, HKRYorkie, irregularfella, Jemmo, Karen, Khlav Kalash, le penguin, Lebron James, Mash Butty, nadera78, OFFTHECUFF, Pumpetypump, Salford red all over, Sir Kevin Sinfield, the stella kid, Top Saint, wiganermike, Willzay and 156 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,8532,00076,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 26th Jul 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Thu 26th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 27th Jul 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 27th Jul 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 27th Jul 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 27th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)