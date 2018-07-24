A big two points on offer this week to hopefully keep our distance from the chasing pack before the distraction of a Challenge Cup semi final as the boys make a slightly easier journey to our Totally Wicked neighbours.
It's not been the unhappiest of hunting grounds will we take the two or a good hiding you decide
Good Luck
a) Crowd ( Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000):
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Huddersfield v Wakefield
Hull FC v Hull KR
Salford v Leeds
Wigan v Catalans
Widnes v Castleford
It's not been the unhappiest of hunting grounds will we take the two or a good hiding you decide
Good Luck
a) Crowd ( Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000):
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Huddersfield v Wakefield
Hull FC v Hull KR
Salford v Leeds
Wigan v Catalans
Widnes v Castleford