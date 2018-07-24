WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v St Helens Away

Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:46 am
A big two points on offer this week to hopefully keep our distance from the chasing pack before the distraction of a Challenge Cup semi final as the boys make a slightly easier journey to our Totally Wicked neighbours.

It's not been the unhappiest of hunting grounds will we take the two or a good hiding you decide

Good Luck

a) Crowd ( Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000):
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Huddersfield v Wakefield
Hull FC v Hull KR
Salford v Leeds
Wigan v Catalans
Widnes v Castleford
Posted by Old Man John on Tue Jul 24, 2018 9:17 am
a) Crowd ( Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 11,105
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 32 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Josh Charnley
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Tommy Makinson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Huddersfield v Wakefield Huddersfield by 12
Hull FC v Hull KR. Hull FC by 24
Salford v Leeds. Leeds by 20
Wigan v Catalans. Wigan by 8
Widnes v Castleford. Castleford by 14
Gerrum on side ref
Posted by Wire n Steel on Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:25 pm
a) Crowd ( Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 11500
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 22 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hill
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Goodwin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Wakefield - Huddersfield by 8
Hull FC v Hull KR - Hull FC by 1
Salford v Leeds - Leeds by 14
Wigan v Catalans - Wigan by 12
Widnes v Castleford - Castleford by 24
Posted by eddieH on Tue Jul 24, 2018 1:03 pm
a) Crowd ( Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 12,105
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 24 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): D Clark
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): J Charnley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Huddersfield v Wakefield Wakey by 8
Hull FC v Hull KR. Hull FC by 24
Salford v Leeds. Leeds by 20
Wigan v Catalans. Catalans by 8
Widnes v Castleford. Castleford by 18

