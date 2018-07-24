We have our game on Saturday this week, so bear that in mind and get entries in by then please
London Skolars vs Bradford Bulls
Hemel Stags vs West Wales Raiders
North Wales Crusaders vs Workington Town
Doncaster vs Oldham
Keighley Cougars vs Hunslet
Whitehaven vs Newcastle Thunder
York City Knights vs Coventry Bears
Bonus: What will be the total number of points scored by Bradford Bulls and York City Knights this weekend? (5 points if you are within 10 points)
