2018 Predictions League: WEEK 24
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:40 am
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:40 am
paulwalker71
We have our game on Saturday this week, so bear that in mind and get entries in by then please

London Skolars vs Bradford Bulls
Hemel Stags vs West Wales Raiders
North Wales Crusaders vs Workington Town
Doncaster vs Oldham
Keighley Cougars vs Hunslet
Whitehaven vs Newcastle Thunder
York City Knights vs Coventry Bears

Bonus: What will be the total number of points scored by Bradford Bulls and York City Knights this weekend? (5 points if you are within 10 points)
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 24
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:07 am
Posted by le penguin on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:07 am
le penguin
London Skolars vs Bradford Bulls...........................Bulls by 44
Hemel Stags vs West Wales Raiders.......................Hemel by 38
North Wales Crusaders vs Workington Town............Worky by 22
Doncaster vs Oldham...........................................Oldham by 16
Keighley Cougars vs Hunslet.................................Hunslet by 14
Whitehaven vs Newcastle Thunder.........................Thunder by 4
York City Knights vs Coventry Bears................. .....York by 52

Bonus: 116
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 24
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:54 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:54 am
Bull Mania
London Skolars vs Bradford Bulls...........................Bulls by 48
Hemel Stags vs West Wales Raiders.......................Hemel by 28
North Wales Crusaders vs Workington Town............Worky by 8
Doncaster vs Oldham...........................................Oldham by 4
Keighley Cougars vs Hunslet.................................Hunslet by 10
Whitehaven vs Newcastle Thunder.........................Whitehaven by 8
York City Knights vs Coventry Bears................. .....York by 74

Bonus: 130
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 24
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:10 pm
Posted by Pumpetypump on Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:10 pm
Pumpetypump
London Skolars vs Bradford Bulls...........................Bulls by 34
Hemel Stags vs West Wales Raiders.......................Hemel by 34
North Wales Crusaders vs Workington Town............Worky by 6
Doncaster vs Oldham...........................................Oldham by 10
Keighley Cougars vs Hunslet.................................Hunslet by 16
Whitehaven vs Newcastle Thunder.........................Thunder by 4
York City Knights vs Coventry Bears................. .....York by 44

Bonus: 114

