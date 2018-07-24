WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's lets get this going

Middle 8's lets get this going
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:06 am
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:06 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5793
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Fixtures, rumours, travel, expectations, hopes, thoughts, predictions .........

Let the roller coaster begin
Last edited by wire-quin on Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:07 am, edited 1 time in total.
Mac out!
Re: Middle 8's lets get this going
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:07 am
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Jul 24, 2018 7:07 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5793
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Salford panicking

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... sfer-funds
Mac out!
Re: Middle 8's lets get this going
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:51 am
Posted by Bostwick on Tue Jul 24, 2018 10:51 am
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1538
I can see one of the Super League teams getting relegated. Widnes and Salford are poor and must be in jeopardy.
Cannot see us getting promotion but I plan to enjoy the ride.
Re: Middle 8's lets get this going
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:30 am
Posted by northernbloke on Tue Jul 24, 2018 11:30 am
northernbloke
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 1026
It’s an interesting problem. Halifax unlikely to actually want promotion. Us and Toulouse are in a difficult place, neither has the facilities or finance to really support a SL set up. But with whatever change to the structure comes in is this the year any team needs to go up?
Formulae is not hard, beat yr peer opposition and 1 of the SL lot
With salford and Widnes it’s playing as they are it’s not unreasonable to see 2 up 2 down.
Broncos! I was wrong with Toulouse and Fev results so hope my thoughts on mid 8s will be wrong as well.
Just going to enjoy the rugby
Re: Middle 8's lets get this going
Post Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:21 pm
Posted by PC Plum on Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:21 pm
PC Plum
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1125
Location: Balamoray
Lets beat Barrow first - then I'll join in :)

