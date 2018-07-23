WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - VISAS For Canada: Not needed!

VISAS For Canada: Not needed!
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:35 pm
Posted by Canoeman on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:35 pm
Visas for Canada are not required....I know there are a couple of threads spreading false misinformation about this. The moderators still won't let me post in the Terrace or Leigh page even though they said I was banned for a week about a month ago....I guess they forgot. Sort of like they forgot to apologize for accusing me of being someone else...the games they play!

Let me make this clear: No fan or player requires a VISA to enter Canada...anyone telling you anything different is totally incorrect. This is false news...there is no issue here period....paddlers word!
Re: VISAS For Canada: Not needed!
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:51 pm
Posted by summie on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:51 pm
So would that mean I would get my $14 back for me and my son,and the question is ,,,,WHY NOW,

