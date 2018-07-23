Visas for Canada are not required....I know there are a couple of threads spreading false misinformation about this. The moderators still won't let me post in the Terrace or Leigh page even though they said I was banned for a week about a month ago....I guess they forgot. Sort of like they forgot to apologize for accusing me of being someone else...the games they play!
Let me make this clear: No fan or player requires a VISA to enter Canada...anyone telling you anything different is totally incorrect. This is false news...there is no issue here period....paddlers word!
