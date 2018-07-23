WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Visas for Canada

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Visas for Canada

Post a reply
Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:37 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:37 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10736
Location: Back in Lancashire
I see that Toronto have been working with the Canadian High Commission to ensure that none of their visitors in the Middle 8's, encounter visa problems. That is excellent news and they are to be applauded for addressing a serious problem area, in time for a couple of SL visitors in the '8's'. Of course, the SL teams were expressing a concern that members of their squads might not be allowed entry to Canada, and they would have to take weakened squads. Rochdale were the first team to benefit from this relaxation of visa restrictions, last weekend - and it's just as well, as only ELEVEN of their squad obtained visas! Fortunately another SEVEN players, who had initially been denied visas, were then allowed to accompany their team mates into Canada.

Rochdale's initial experience really highlights the issue that visiting Championship teams have been facing - and it looks like a couple of SL teams were going to have a similar problem. Toronto are to be congratulated for working hard to fix this issue, whereby visiting teams were unable to select their strongest team. I wonder if it would have made a difference, had London, Dewsbury, Barrow, Leigh, Sheffield and Batley been allowed to take their strongest team to the Lamport? Certainly, in London and Leigh's case, it might have made a difference.

Anyway, in view of the relaxation of entry requirements, by Canadian officials, I understand that Toronto are now unlikely to encounter any problems with entry into Wigan Metropolitan Borough, or the Peoples' Democratic Republic of West Yorkshire, should they achieve SL status, next season! :wink:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:46 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:46 pm
Montyburns Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 666
Another Toronto thread on leigh forum I’m sick to death of hearing about them :SHOOT:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:51 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:51 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10736
Location: Back in Lancashire
Montyburns wrote:
Another Toronto thread on leigh forum I’m sick to death of hearing about them :SHOOT:


Surely, you mean 'reading' about them? :wink:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:52 pm
Posted by reffy on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:52 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 4190
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
When you saw “Visas for Canada”, why didn’t you ignore it?
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:55 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:55 pm
Montyburns Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 666
:lol: Same thing I hope they do go up they been best team all year and deserve a crack in super league I’m not bitter we left to much to do after rubbish start to season I can honestly see two of them super league bottom 4 coming down to the championship next season
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:56 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:56 pm
Montyburns Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 666
reffy wrote:
When you saw “Visas for Canada”, why didn’t you ignore it?

Always fancied going to Canada so I thought there might be some helpful tips in there on how to get one or get in if you
Have been in trouble with the law :wink:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:05 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:05 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10736
Location: Back in Lancashire
reffy wrote:
When you saw “Visas for Canada”, why didn’t you ignore it?


I did - oh, hang on, I wrote it!! :wink:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:16 pm
Posted by summie on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:16 pm
summie Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:29 pm
Posts: 8
I am sure London never played Toronto away if I am right the game was played at a neutral ground in London
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:57 pm
Posted by atomic on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:57 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5131
:lol:
summie wrote:
I am sure London never played Toronto away if I am right the game was played at a neutral ground in London


Was the first game at Lamport this season.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, joanne callotte, Nozzy, shropshire-leyther, Traffic, Vancouver Leyther and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,5011,08476,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 26th Jul 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Thu 26th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 27th Jul 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 27th Jul 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 27th Jul 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 27th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)