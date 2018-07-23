I see that Toronto have been working with the Canadian High Commission to ensure that none of their visitors in the Middle 8's, encounter visa problems. That is excellent news and they are to be applauded for addressing a serious problem area, in time for a couple of SL visitors in the '8's'. Of course, the SL teams were expressing a concern that members of their squads might not be allowed entry to Canada, and they would have to take weakened squads. Rochdale were the first team to benefit from this relaxation of visa restrictions, last weekend - and it's just as well, as only ELEVEN of their squad obtained visas! Fortunately another SEVEN players, who had initially been denied visas, were then allowed to accompany their team mates into Canada.
Rochdale's initial experience really highlights the issue that visiting Championship teams have been facing - and it looks like a couple of SL teams were going to have a similar problem. Toronto are to be congratulated for working hard to fix this issue, whereby visiting teams were unable to select their strongest team. I wonder if it would have made a difference, had London, Dewsbury, Barrow, Leigh, Sheffield and Batley been allowed to take their strongest team to the Lamport? Certainly, in London and Leigh's case, it might have made a difference.
Anyway, in view of the relaxation of entry requirements, by Canadian officials, I understand that Toronto are now unlikely to encounter any problems with entry into Wigan Metropolitan Borough, or the Peoples' Democratic Republic of West Yorkshire, should they achieve SL status, next season!
