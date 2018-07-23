Reputation Points: 29 Rep Position: 8th / 76,971 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am Posts: 10736 Location: Back in Lancashire
I see that Toronto have been working with the Canadian High Commission to ensure that none of their visitors in the Middle 8's, encounter visa problems. That is excellent news and they are to be applauded for addressing a serious problem area, in time for a couple of SL visitors in the '8's'. Of course, the SL teams were expressing a concern that members of their squads might not be allowed entry to Canada, and they would have to take weakened squads. Rochdale were the first team to benefit from this relaxation of visa restrictions, last weekend - and it's just as well, as only ELEVEN of their squad obtained visas! Fortunately another SEVEN players, who had initially been denied visas, were then allowed to accompany their team mates into Canada.
Rochdale's initial experience really highlights the issue that visiting Championship teams have been facing - and it looks like a couple of SL teams were going to have a similar problem. Toronto are to be congratulated for working hard to fix this issue, whereby visiting teams were unable to select their strongest team. I wonder if it would have made a difference, had London, Dewsbury, Barrow, Leigh, Sheffield and Batley been allowed to take their strongest team to the Lamport? Certainly, in London and Leigh's case, it might have made a difference.
Anyway, in view of the relaxation of entry requirements, by Canadian officials, I understand that Toronto are now unlikely to encounter any problems with entry into Wigan Metropolitan Borough, or the Peoples' Democratic Republic of West Yorkshire, should they achieve SL status, next season!
homme vaste wrote:
I really struggle to find any praise for them for doing something that should have been sorted long before now.
I agree - perhaps they hadn't realised how many dodgy characters were in the Championship squads. Unfortunately, up to now, they (the Canadian authorities) have been able to dictate the strength of visiting squads, to the Lamport. I'm sure the imminent arrival of two/three SL teams to Canada, had nothing to do with this initiative by the Wolfpack!
The Wolfpack have provided support on the issue of visas since day one. They have offered the services of an immigration advisor to any club that needs it.
This issue has only come to light because some badly-run clubs didn't get their house in order and address an issue that they should have tackled themselves within good time.
So why the intervention from the Canadian High Commission? League 1 and a good proportion of Championship clubs run their back office with a skeleton staff, many of whom may have never come across the need for foreign visa's. As I say, if it was so simple, why the intervention now?
If a current SL side turned up with less than 17 players for a televised game in Canada, that's why. It would be the end of the Canadian dream.
