WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Visas for Canada

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Visas for Canada

Post a reply
Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:36 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:36 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10736
Location: Back in Lancashire
I see that Toronto have been working with the Canadian High Commission to ensure that none of their visitors in the Middle 8's, encounter visa problems. That is excellent news and they are to be applauded for addressing a serious problem area, in time for a couple of SL visitors in the '8's'. Of course, the SL teams were expressing a concern that members of their squads might not be allowed entry to Canada, and they would have to take weakened squads. Rochdale were the first team to benefit from this relaxation of visa restrictions, last weekend - and it's just as well, as only ELEVEN of their squad obtained visas! Fortunately another SEVEN players, who had initially been denied visas, were then allowed to accompany their team mates into Canada.

Rochdale's initial experience really highlights the issue that visiting Championship teams have been facing - and it looks like a couple of SL teams were going to have a similar problem. Toronto are to be congratulated for working hard to fix this issue, whereby visiting teams were unable to select their strongest team. I wonder if it would have made a difference, had London, Dewsbury, Barrow, Leigh, Sheffield and Batley been allowed to take their strongest team to the Lamport? Certainly, in London and Leigh's case, it might have made a difference.

Anyway, in view of the relaxation of entry requirements, by Canadian officials, I understand that Toronto are now unlikely to encounter any problems with entry into Wigan Metropolitan Borough, or the Peoples' Democratic Republic of West Yorkshire, should they achieve SL status, next season! :wink:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:42 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:42 pm
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 576
Location: Dreamland
I really struggle to find any praise for them for doing something that should have been sorted long before now.
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:11 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:11 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10736
Location: Back in Lancashire
homme vaste wrote:
I really struggle to find any praise for them for doing something that should have been sorted long before now.


I agree - perhaps they hadn't realised how many dodgy characters were in the Championship squads. Unfortunately, up to now, they (the Canadian authorities) have been able to dictate the strength of visiting squads, to the Lamport. I'm sure the imminent arrival of two/three SL teams to Canada, had nothing to do with this initiative by the Wolfpack! :wink:
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:21 pm
Posted by Code13 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:21 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 31039
Location: Gods Own County
They deserve praise for doing something the other clubs should have dealt with a year ago

And they only have issues if they have criminal records
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:53 pm
Posted by bramleyrhino on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:53 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 16th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12350
Location: Leeds 13
The Wolfpack have provided support on the issue of visas since day one. They have offered the services of an immigration advisor to any club that needs it.

This issue has only come to light because some badly-run clubs didn't get their house in order and address an issue that they should have tackled themselves within good time.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:02 pm
Posted by HXSparky on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:02 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 96
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1655
bramleyrhino wrote:
The Wolfpack have provided support on the issue of visas since day one. They have offered the services of an immigration advisor to any club that needs it.

This issue has only come to light because some badly-run clubs didn't get their house in order and address an issue that they should have tackled themselves within good time.


So why the intervention from the Canadian High Commission? League 1 and a good proportion of Championship clubs run their back office with a skeleton staff, many of whom may have never come across the need for foreign visa's. As I say, if it was so simple, why the intervention now?

If a current SL side turned up with less than 17 players for a televised game in Canada, that's why. It would be the end of the Canadian dream.
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:14 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:14 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,971
Quiz Score: 80
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 6084
The SL sides that are going to Canada are going with a few weeks notice, not 6 months like most Championship sides have had.

Why should they put themselves out so a semi-pro ex-con can meander over to Canada for a jolly when their club have had ample time to sort it?
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by HXSparky on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:20 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 96
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1655
Wigg'n wrote:
The SL sides that are going to Canada are going with a few weeks notice, not 6 months like most Championship sides have had.

Why should they put themselves out so a semi-pro ex-con can meander over to Canada for a jolly when their club have had ample time to sort it?


Clueless, and totally disrespectful to a load of semi-pro players who are the backbone of the game in the UK.
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:21 pm
Posted by j.c on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:21 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6837
Wigg'n wrote:
The SL sides that are going to Canada are going with a few weeks notice, not 6 months like most Championship sides have had.

Why should they put themselves out so a semi-pro ex-con can meander over to Canada for a jolly when their club have had ample time to sort it?


They have had 6 months,infact theyve had a lot longer than that.You're an apologist for failure
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Visas for Canada
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:00 pm
Posted by Him on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:00 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13998
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
HXSparky wrote:
Clueless, and totally disrespectful to a load of semi-pro players who are the backbone of the game in the UK.

Are they really the backbone? I’d say the backbone of the game is the amateur sides at youth and junior level.

Unfortunately he’s right. Some clubs are very poorly run and should have had this issue sorted immediately. For some reason many of them decided to wait and apply for visas last minute.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, AS108, Clearwing, Him, HXSparky, luke ShipleyRed, Salford red all over, Traffic and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,5011,08476,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 26th Jul 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Thu 26th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 27th Jul 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 27th Jul 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 27th Jul 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 27th Jul 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
Fri 27th Jul 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)