What will happen, Re-Cap
If WAKEY win, = 23 pts = 6th or fifth dependant upon Hill fc win or lose
If Hudd'd win , ditto but depends upon also Catalan win which they have
Better points difference !
However if WAKEY draw then way is open for Catalan & Hull fc ?
So many things possible ?
Still i say, UP THE TRIN !!!!!!!!!Re-Cap
If WAKEY win, = 23 pts = 6th or fifth dependant upon Hill fc win or lose
If Hudd'd win , ditto but depends upon also Catalan win which they have
Better points difference !
However if WAKEY draw then way is open for Catalan & Hull fc ?
So many things possible ?
Still i say, UP THE TRIN !!!!!!!!!Re-Cap