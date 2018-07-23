WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL get help again!

Mon Jul 23, 2018 5:28 pm
Faxlore
It made me laugh and roll my eyes. Just read an article in League Express about the play offs. It states that the Canadian High Commision has stepped in and told the Canadian boarder/immigration to grant visas to all players who have to travel to Canada for the play offs. This is after SL teams have been moaning that players in the Championship have been refused visas if they have had minor police convictions. So during the season proper teams have traveled without players or less than 17 because of the Canadian immigration policy. Along come 4 SL teams who may get relighted or can’t take their full squad because of the said immigration restrictions and suddenly someone speaks to the Canada House in looks like it’s all sorted. Thatnks RFL for shafting the lower leagues again.
It also made me laugh that Rowly has said he and the team are looking forward to coming home as they have been away for 9 weeks. I thought you were a Canadian team Paul, you are home!
Re: SL get help again!
Mon Jul 23, 2018 6:06 pm
Hudd-Shay
Laughable! Beyond a joke.
Re: SL get help again!
Mon Jul 23, 2018 6:28 pm
Fuzzy Duck
I've also read League Express and the Rowley comment also made me laugh (quite literally, I did :lol: when I read it). Further shows what a total farce it all is. He also goes on how some of the Toronto players are ready to see their families again. It won't be long before more and more of the Toronto players cool on the whole project ………….. a blind man can see that the Canadian "satellite" club is unsustainable long term. And at least Catalans and Toulouse have some French players and consider their respective towns as "home".
Re: SL get help again!
Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:50 pm
Alan
Apparently, some of the squad are suffering 'welfare issues' because they have been away from home for so long. Shame on the RFL for making them play all their away fixtures in one block, followed by all their home fixtures in another block! Oh, hang on a minute.......! :wink:

On the issue of visas, it has been a big problem for visiting sides. Last weekend, Rochdale only had ELEVEN players who initially obtained visas. Fortunately, the rules were relaxed in time for another SEVEN to make the flight. Not only are visiting teams having their flight times & destinations dictated, plus their accommodation, and training facilities, the Canadian entry rules have ensured that all visiting teams, up to now, have been unable to field their strongest squad. That can't be right, surely?! Luckily, Fev should now benefit from the visa relaxation, but I wonder what the outcomes might have been, had London, Barrow, Leigh, Batley, Dewsbury, and Sheffield been able to field stronger sides at the Lamport? Certainly, in London & Leigh's case, there might have been a different outcome.

Apparently, now that the Canadians have relaxed the rules, I am led to believe that Toronto shouldn't encounter any entry problems to Wigan Metropolitan Borough, or the Peoples' Democratic Republic of West Yorkshire, should they make it to SL next season! :wink:
Re: SL get help again!
Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:22 pm
freddies wig
I just so hope this charade of a club get promoted so all those SL fans sledging championship clubs for moaning will get a dose of reality. Bring my back licensing so they can keep the Wolfpack!
Re: SL get help again!
Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:46 pm
Fuzzy Duck
Assuming we beat Rochdale (don't under-estimate them!) then I would love Fax to play Leeds at home (for obvious reasons) but secondly Toronto at home, just to show what a sham their shammy home fixtures are. Their last away fixtures before swanning off were ………….

23-12 win at Dewsbury
26-18 win at Batley
24-22 win at Toulouse
24-16 win at Fev
18-17 win at Rochdale

OK, all wins, but where's those thrashings? Bring it on, get Toronto down the Shay!!
It's not over til the fat lady sings

