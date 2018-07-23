Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am Posts: 147 Location: Kingston upon Hull
As we left Wakey with our tails between our legs, I thought, as is my way of getting this out in the open, I felt reading the Wakey fans opinions, how much this game meant to them, I don’t think we were on board with this, and after being dismantled and punished by a rampant Wakey team, wondered what other big defeats have happened in the Super league era.
I am not a statistic man, and tend to use my memory “rightly or wrongly” rather than the old google for reference.
Now as a couple of our usual friends from across the river have been sniggering at our a##e kicking, I will start with them I am sure they were beaten at their home by some 80points or did I imagine it. Is this the record defeat?
Other big defeats anyone, just for therapy.
Our 6-84 defeat by Wigan in 2013 is the biggest home defeat in SL. Strangely, perhaps, it was sandwiched between Rovers wins against Hull and St Helens. Whenever an away team pulls into a big early lead I hope it’ll see the record overtaken. Similarly if any team goes up by more than 26 points early on, I hope hope for a comeback so we can lose the record for the biggest lead given away (also against Wigan) - if it is the away team, i’m torn.
The biggest margin of victory in a SL game was in 2000 when Bradford hosted and beat Salford 96-16.
In League 1, West Wales have been having a torrid time this year, and those lads deserve credit for keeping going.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
You also had the biggest home win in 2013 with 72-10 defeat of Widnes. Your defeat yesterday was this season’s biggest so far. Biggest wins in recent seasons: 2014 widnes 64 London 10 2015 Warrington 80 Wakefield 0 2016 Wakefield 62 Wigan 0 (despite ultimate relegation, Rovers had the biggest away win at Cas) 2017 Cas 66 Leeds 10
Edit. Rovers put 70 on wakefield (who seem to end up on either side of a lot of these big scores) and Cas in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Some days the momentum just keeps growing rather swinging!
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Mild Rover wrote:
Our 6-84 defeat by Wigan in 2013 is the biggest home defeat in SL. Strangely, perhaps, it was sandwiched between Rovers wins against Hull and St Helens. Whenever an away team pulls into a big early lead I hope it’ll see the record overtaken. Similarly if any team goes up by more than 26 points early on, I hope hope for a comeback so we can lose the record for the biggest lead given away (also against Wigan) - if it is the away team, i’m torn.
The biggest margin of victory in a SL game was in 2000 when Bradford hosted and beat Salford 96-16.
In League 1, West Wales have been having a torrid time this year, and those lads deserve credit for keeping going.
Thank you “Mild Rover” my hangover is clearing, we were never in with a chance of breaking the comeback record lol, but believe me Wakey could have hit 80+.
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
I'm a Wakey fan and can remember a long ride home from Brentford having shipped 74 points to London Broncos. I don't think me and my mate spoke till we got to Leicester Forest East Services we were that gutted. For that and a few other shellackings we've had over the years I didn't feel it neccessary to gloat about yesterday.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
