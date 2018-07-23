WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Blue plaque.

Blue plaque.
Mon Jul 23, 2018 3:49 pm
Hudd-Shay on Mon Jul 23, 2018 3:49 pm
I've been reading about Fax being founded at a meeting in The Upper George, Cheapside. I wasn't aware of this although I knew we were founded in 1873. I note that Halifax Town were founded in a pub also and have a plaque fitted on the site to commemorate the occasion. It is on what was the old electricity board showrooms on Russell Street I think. I'm sure Fax should have a plaque also and was wondering if anyone knows how to go about getting one done. We don't promote the club enough in this way, no street names at Thrum Hall, nothing at the entrance to the borough. It's only a small thing to do but added up the small things count. Up The Fax!
Mon Jul 23, 2018 4:43 pm
Norman Bates on Mon Jul 23, 2018 4:43 pm
Good call, I didn’t realise that, even though I have partaken in many a beverage in the George. I think Town were founded in the Saddle, but might be wrong.
Mon Jul 23, 2018 5:24 pm
Hudd-Shay on Mon Jul 23, 2018 5:24 pm
Norman Bates wrote:
Good call, I didn’t realise that, even though I have partaken in many a beverage in the George. I think Town were founded in the Saddle, but might be wrong.

The Saddle is correct.
