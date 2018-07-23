WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 23

Posted by FoxyRhino on Mon Jul 23, 2018 3:15 pm
Week 22 results
Wigan 6 St Helens 14 - St Helens by 8
Castleford 18 Huddersfield 32 - Huddersfield by 14
Hull KR 20 Warrington 34 - Warrington by 14
Leeds 34 Widnes 0 - Leeds by 34
Catalans 44 Salford 10 - Catalans by 34
Wakefield 72 Hull FC 10 - Wakefield by 62


This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

7 Deanos Rhinos, Frosties, Rhinos_bish, Sportyguy81, Steamy (Predictors of the week)
6 Broad Ings Warrior, Xykojen
5 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Taxi4stevesmith
4 BRK, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Sarahgrhino, The Biffs Back
3 Steve Slippery Morris, Tigertot
2 Highbury Rhino

Overall Table
111 Steamy
109 Dave1612
107 Biff Tannen
106 Frosties, Jamie101
103 Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1
102 Carisma HFC
100 FoxyRhino, Rotherhamrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
99 Steve Slippery Morris
98 Broad Ings Warrior, Rhino46, Sportyguy81, The Biffs Back
97 Tigertot
96 BRK, Rhinos_bish
95 Highbury Rhino, Xykojen
94 John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino
91 Southstander.com
85 Rhino-Mark
82 LJ54
71 Rodhutch
48 Leedsnsouths
45 Cuppabrew, Finglas
44 PrinterThe
27 Wardy67
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

St Helens (STH) v Warrington (WAR)
Hull FC (HFC) v Hull KR (HKR)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Wakefield (WAK)
Salford (SAL) v Leeds (LEE)
Wigan (WIG) v Catalans (CAT)
Widnes (WID) v Castleford (CAS)

Good luck

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Biff Tannen, christopher, Davc1h, digger47, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, Greville, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, King Whino, leedsbarmyarmy, LJ54, ls28_rhino, Mable_Syrup, malcadele, McGuireofrEngland, Rammer, rover 2000, Sal Paradise, SBRhino, steamy, tad rhino, The Devil's Advocate, The Ghost of '99, Towns88, Trebor1, tristram, xparksider and 308 guests

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
