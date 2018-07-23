WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League UPDATED TABLE

Mon Jul 23, 2018 2:05 pm
paulwalker71
Not much movement this week - everybody got fooled by Coventry beating Keighley and almost everyone by York (boooo!) and Doncaster.

Interestingly, the one person who predicted that York would win also got the margin correct! Well done Bullmania :D

Bendybulls 222
Steel City Bull 209
tackler thommo 208
Johnbulls 206
Bulls Boy 2011 203
Le Penguin 203
broadybulls87 201
thepimp007 200
jackmac452 195
roger daly 192
Alex 0604 190
paulwalker71 190
Pumpetypump 189
Herr Rigsby 188
Bent&Bongser 186
bull on a canary 183
Bull Mania 177
Bull Northern 176
bullpower2014 175
Pyrah123 175
rambull1967 173
Ricky F1 173
jayb 171
Dr Feelgood 169
BD20Cougar 164
FR13day 162
childofthenorthern 157
seagulls 155
Duckman 145
Ferocious Aardvark 136
Bullseye 106
Jimmy4Bradford 30
Hamster Chops 10

