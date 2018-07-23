I'd personally wield the axe on a couple. Not turning up for York but hammering Skolars proves nothing and doesn't make up for the bad performance. Even though we could do with hammering them TBH.
I'd go:
Mcnally
Ricketts
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Lilley
Chisholm
Crossley
Flanagan
Wood
Minchella
Garside
Hallas
Halafihi
Green
Peltier
Pickersgill
Whoever kear chooses though, he can't put Hallas in at hooker.
