London Skolars (A)
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:19 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:19 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Itâ€™ll be interesting to see the squad for this one given weâ€™ll be without Laithwaite, Gibson and Keyes for sure and both Bustin and McNally seemed to limp off on Sunday.

Lilley to play for sure I reckon and Pickersgill back. Hopefully Smith in the centres too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: London Skolars (A)
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:35 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:35 pm
Bulls Boy 2011


Pickersgill
Grant
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Lilley
Chisholm
Kirk
Flanagan
Crossley
Garside
Minchella
Hallas

Halafihi
Green
Peltier
Johnson/Wood/Academy Player such as Hodgson.

Give Bustin a rest especially if he's carrying a knock, same with McNally.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: London Skolars (A)
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 2:29 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Jul 23, 2018 2:29 pm
Bull Mania


I'd personally wield the axe on a couple. Not turning up for York but hammering Skolars proves nothing and doesn't make up for the bad performance. Even though we could do with hammering them TBH.

I'd go:

Mcnally
Ricketts
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Lilley
Chisholm
Crossley
Flanagan
Wood
Minchella
Garside
Hallas

Halafihi
Green
Peltier
Pickersgill

Whoever kear chooses though, he can't put Hallas in at hooker.

