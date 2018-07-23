WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Austria Holdings

Board index Championship 1 Keighley Cougars Austria Holdings

Post a reply
Austria Holdings
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:18 pm
Posted by this_cougar_outfit on Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:18 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 240
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... executive/

Seems like a very positive move and one that will not be cheap. Ive heard various rumours about who Austria Holdings are, one being they attempted to buy Castleford. Time will tell, but with a population bigger than Castleford and a bigger catchment area maybe they can see some potential?

Finance companies work in strange ways...ill leave that to your imagination. (EDITED)

Frankley I dont care who they are and if they are prepared to splash out what im guessing is a big wage on a new CEO perhaps were gonna get some top players and get out of League 1. Cant see it happening this year though, its a tad late.

Whoever they are they have probably saved the club from folding so welcome and good luck, Mein Freundes!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, jools, this_cougar_outfit and 29 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,1992,10376,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.