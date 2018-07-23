http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... executive/
Seems like a very positive move and one that will not be cheap. Ive heard various rumours about who Austria Holdings are, one being they attempted to buy Castleford. Time will tell, but with a population bigger than Castleford and a bigger catchment area maybe they can see some potential?
Finance companies work in strange ways...ill leave that to your imagination. (EDITED)
Frankley I dont care who they are and if they are prepared to splash out what im guessing is a big wage on a new CEO perhaps were gonna get some top players and get out of League 1. Cant see it happening this year though, its a tad late.
Whoever they are they have probably saved the club from folding so welcome and good luck, Mein Freundes!
