Reserve League

Reserve League
Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:19 am
the artist
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6266
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
i know this issue comes up from time to time but whilst there is no structure in place there is nowhere for players just under the first XVII to get regular football. the jump from academy to superleague is too much and whilst a player can have a good game or two, he is never going to get to the level of, say, a 7 out of 10 every week, unless he can play at a meaningful level with regular team mates in a settled environment on those occasions when he is not in the first team. a reserve league needs to involve every team with no opt outs and a set amount of money need to be set aside for it by every club. clubs could even save money long term if they get a couple of junior players making the grade instead of signing aussie or kiwi journeymen.

or

is dual reg the answer and is it working perfectly, or at least well enough, and bringing enough players through to a standard where they can play in the first team?

or

is the academy system of a sufficiently high standard the the job without the need for another tier?

because currently, outside of the main 17 and one or two other players we seem to be struggling - some players have come through and not really pushed on and i can see them playing in the lower leagues pretty soon.
Re: Reserve League
Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:31 pm
The Dentist Wilf
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6523
I think a Reserve grade is a must just as Lee Radford said it was. The point he made was that A Reserve team would mirror exactly the tactics the first team use while duel reg. sees players playing to another clubs game plan and here in Hull the Academy, as it is a shared facility, are the same and don't play to our game plan either.
Re: Reserve League
Mon Jul 23, 2018 12:36 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 3240
I'm sure I heard somewhere that a SL reserve grade was being discussed again.
Re: Reserve League
Mon Jul 23, 2018 1:42 pm
jimmyfivebellies
jimmyfivebellies
Joined: Tue Nov 04, 2008 11:59 pm
Posts: 4158
Location: if only you knew,you'd be amazed
I’m sure I read somewhere that 4 SL teams were either against it or were unsure.Leeds Widnes Salford and Catalans
Re: Reserve League
Mon Jul 23, 2018 1:52 pm
Wilde 3
Wilde 3
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 6113
I've heard there will be a 10 team Reserve League next season, at least. Waiting on a couple more to confirm
Re: Reserve League
Mon Jul 23, 2018 2:40 pm
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 2277
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I think a Reserve grade is a must just as Lee Radford said it was. The point he made was that A Reserve team would mirror exactly the tactics the first team use while duel reg. sees players playing to another clubs game plan and here in Hull the Academy, as it is a shared facility, are the same and don't play to our game plan either.


Maybe its a good thing they dont play to our game plan.
I agree we need a reserve grade but if our game plan continues to be 5 drives and a kick coming out of defence and in the opposition 20 then we will fall further away from the top teams.

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, barham red, Bombed Out, bonaire, cheekydiddles, des lawson, Fields of Fire, Greavsie, homme vaste, hull2524, JINJER, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, mean_machine, Mild mannered Janitor, pepos, RichM, Riderofthepalehorse, Saint_Claire, scarrie, The FC Aces, Wilde 3, Yahoo [Bot] and 266 guests

