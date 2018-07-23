i know this issue comes up from time to time but whilst there is no structure in place there is nowhere for players just under the first XVII to get regular football. the jump from academy to superleague is too much and whilst a player can have a good game or two, he is never going to get to the level of, say, a 7 out of 10 every week, unless he can play at a meaningful level with regular team mates in a settled environment on those occasions when he is not in the first team. a reserve league needs to involve every team with no opt outs and a set amount of money need to be set aside for it by every club. clubs could even save money long term if they get a couple of junior players making the grade instead of signing aussie or kiwi journeymen.
or
is dual reg the answer and is it working perfectly, or at least well enough, and bringing enough players through to a standard where they can play in the first team?
or
is the academy system of a sufficiently high standard the the job without the need for another tier?
because currently, outside of the main 17 and one or two other players we seem to be struggling - some players have come through and not really pushed on and i can see them playing in the lower leagues pretty soon.
or
