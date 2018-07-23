WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why Didn't Soccer Split Like Rugby?

Why Didn't Soccer Split Like Rugby?
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:44 am
Posted by RLRealist on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:44 am
Great podcast by Tony Collins explaining from a historical context why the 11 man game avoided a great split.

https://soundcloud.com/user-523674328/19-football-1885-versus-rugby-1895-why-didnt-soccer-split-like-rugby









* Please don't start a war as to why 'football' is called Soccer. It history is and was. RL is as much 'football' as Soccer. Accept it. :MOTOR:

