What a result. Just one game to go and that 4th spot is ours. What excitement with 5 clubs separated by just 1 point. Yesterday we probably made more mistakes than we have for a number of games but so did Toulouse. Maybe nerves but the players seem to have a belief and when it came down to voting for the Shay Lounge MOM supporters remarked how difficult to pick just one out. In the end they went with the sponsors MOM and Hitman winner, Brandon Moore so he gets his first 3 points. 2nd and 2 points Ben Kaye and the 1 point and 3rd to Scott Murrell. Ben Johnston continuous to lead on 9 points with Will Sharp and Chester Butler joint 2nd on 8.
In Club 1873 Kim Hilton number 5 won the £25 voucher with the £20 voucher going to Lisa Brewster number 133.
Last game saw Alan Grant winning the £25 voucher. He kindly donated this back for our main raffle prize on the coach to London. Thanks Alan.
Half time draw winning number for £194 was 4810.
For those looking for something to do on a Thursday, the Heritage Foundation are holding a get together at the Old Post Office, Winding Road on 2nd August 11.00 to 1.30pm and every 1st Thursday in the month. This first one sees Jim Mills as the guest speaker. A 2 course lunch can be ordered at a cost of £3.99 Contact Malcolm Kielty malcolm.kielty@outlook.com or Chris Mitchell. chrismitchell@halifaxrlfc.co.uk if you wish to book a meal otherwise turn up on the day.
Neil
07714488080
neilarber43@gmail.com
