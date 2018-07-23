Not wishing to tempt fate and we donâ€™t step on the banana skin, the question is 2nd or 3rd
As I read it finish 2nd â€¦.. home: Leeds, Reds, Toulouse and Fax and away: KR, Toronto, Widnes
But 3rd â€¦â€¦. home: KR, Widnes, Fax and away: Toronto, Leeds, Toulouse and Reds
For me we might lose a home game BUT 3rd preferred.
As I read it finish 2nd â€¦.. home: Leeds, Reds, Toulouse and Fax and away: KR, Toronto, Widnes
But 3rd â€¦â€¦. home: KR, Widnes, Fax and away: Toronto, Leeds, Toulouse and Reds
For me we might lose a home game BUT 3rd preferred.