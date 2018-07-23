WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2nd or 3rd ???

Board index Championship London Broncos 2nd or 3rd ???

Post a reply
2nd or 3rd ???
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:34 am
Posted by PC Plum on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:34 am
PC Plum User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1123
Location: Balamoray
Not wishing to tempt fate and we donâ€™t step on the banana skin, the question is 2nd or 3rd

As I read it finish 2nd â€¦.. home: Leeds, Reds, Toulouse and Fax and away: KR, Toronto, Widnes

But 3rd â€¦â€¦. home: KR, Widnes, Fax and away: Toronto, Leeds, Toulouse and Reds

For me we might lose a home game BUT 3rd preferred.
Re: 2nd or 3rd ???
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:44 am
Posted by wire-quin on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:44 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5782
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
3rd Widnes Fax home are winnable

2nd Reds TO and Fax home winnable
Mac out!
Re: 2nd or 3rd ???
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:24 am
Posted by itsmeagain on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:24 am
itsmeagain Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 315
prefer 4th
Re: 2nd or 3rd ???
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:27 am
Posted by wire-quin on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:27 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5782
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
As they stand

Leeds: Hull KR h Toronto h Salford h London h Toulouse a Widnes a Halifax a
Hull KR: Toulouse h Salford h Widnes h Halifax h Leeds a Toronto a London a
Toronto: Hull KR h Toulouse h Widnes h London h Leeds a Salford a Halifax a
Toulouse: Leeds h Salford h London h Halifax h Hull KR a Toronto a Widnes a
Salford: Toronto h Widnes h London h Leeds a Hull KR a Toulouse a Halifax a
Widnes: Leeds h Toulouse h Halifax h Hull KR a Toronto a Salford a London a
London: Hull KR h Widnes h Halifax h Leeds a Toronto a Toulouse a Salford a
Halifax: Leeds h Toronto h Salford h Hull KR a Toulouse a Widnes a London a
Mac out!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, mickeyboy, nadera78, northernbloke, ricardo07, Riverside Red and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,1992,10376,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.