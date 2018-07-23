WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 3 In A Row - Well Done Everyone

Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:08 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:08 am
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2154
3 years in a row we have made the top 8, and that by spending far less on the cap than others.

How strong could we be if we were running out in a new stadium, and a few more coming through the turnstiles. Be loud, be proud.

Up the Trin
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:12 am
Posted by PopTart on Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:12 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 10411
Location: wakefield
When you think where we were before those 3 years it's almost unbelievable.
Massive achievement.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:32 am
Posted by Tricky2309 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:32 am
Tricky2309
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3947
Agreed and as MC said in his programme notes And Chester echoed in the post match press conference, Expectations for this season were way over the top and I think we need to be far more realistic as fans about what we expect next season
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:33 am
Posted by Trinity18 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:33 am
Trinity18
Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2018 12:42 pm
Posts: 878
Location: The Northstand. Week in, Week out.
Couldn't be prouder, should have seen me walking to work this morning in my Wakefield jacket. Biggest smile across my face EVER! :D
Eastmoor born and bred, hardest lad around.
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:31 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:31 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2154
Very true Pop Tart.

It would also be great if we can take the improvements to the next level, and at some point fans saying look how far we've progressed since some of those nerve racking times qualifying for the top 8 in 2018.
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:01 am
Posted by Prince Buster on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:01 am
Prince Buster
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3654
Location: Orange street
I agree with all of the above posts, there should be a very strong feel good factor in and around the City today.

However I can tell you where there will be long faces and that's up in the Townhall. Our great leaders have been hoping and praying we would get in the middle 8's and get relegated so the ground issue would go away. That's why they have stared their slow timing again and letting deadlines and promises slip by.

Time to let them know loud and clear that we are still very much alive and kicking and they should be made to undertake their responsibilities.
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:25 am
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:25 am
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1861
Location: wakefield
I understand that Walker was up at the council on Friday meeting Pox, XXXXhead, Mavis and Jabba. Apparently the obviously deliberate slow timing by the council, which we all new was going to be their plan, has surprised Manni at 88m Group, so much so that he is fed up as he cannot get on and develop the site, my architect friend who has been involved with doing some of the provisional work for the site, shops, supermarket and student housing plans, says that things came to a head last week, Manny made some sort of offer to Pox to get the project moving ( not BV but Super Bowl ), Pox basically told him ( not face to face of course as Pox is a cowardly weasel ) to sling his hook. Then there was some sort of counter offer and again Pox said no, Anyway Walker who is Pox and Mavis`s go to rat was called in to see how best to derail any hopes of progress. Word is that Walker is been sent on behalf of council to see Rimmer, I wonder what he the remit will be. As PB says Pox`s chips have been peed on big time by MC and his team again defying the odds and getting into the top 8.
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:31 am
Posted by Outwood Trinity on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:31 am
Outwood Trinity
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2018 7:57 pm
Posts: 5
Just a word regarding the student housing plans Belly.

Aren't these the ones that have been done on Thornes Lane, by Screwfix. Think Eastern pointed that out a few weeks ago on here, following a tweet concerning Production Park, or Backstage Academy.

I think they are the ones where all the window frames are all different pastel colours.

Don't quote me though, as I could be wrong
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:33 am
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:33 am
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1861
Location: wakefield
Original pans for BV had student housing along with other things
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:47 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:47 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2154
Yes, it did Belly.

Think a stadium, retail outlets, hotel and student accommodation would have been too much of the size of that site.

Below is a link from Backstage Academy, which I think has connections to Production Park, of which Manni is one of the directors, I believe.

https://www.backstage-academy.co.uk/accommodation/

Looking at this would suggest there are now no plans for student accommodation on the site, but I may be wrong.
