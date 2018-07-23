Reputation Points: 3 Rep Position: 32nd / 76,971 Quiz Score: 56 Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm Posts: 3947
Agreed and as MC said in his programme notes And Chester echoed in the post match press conference, Expectations for this season were way over the top and I think we need to be far more realistic as fans about what we expect next season
Very true Pop Tart.
It would also be great if we can take the improvements to the next level, and at some point fans saying look how far we've progressed since some of those nerve racking times qualifying for the top 8 in 2018.
I agree with all of the above posts, there should be a very strong feel good factor in and around the City today.
However I can tell you where there will be long faces and that's up in the Townhall. Our great leaders have been hoping and praying we would get in the middle 8's and get relegated so the ground issue would go away. That's why they have stared their slow timing again and letting deadlines and promises slip by.
Time to let them know loud and clear that we are still very much alive and kicking and they should be made to undertake their responsibilities.
I understand that Walker was up at the council on Friday meeting Pox, XXXXhead, Mavis and Jabba. Apparently the obviously deliberate slow timing by the council, which we all new was going to be their plan, has surprised Manni at 88m Group, so much so that he is fed up as he cannot get on and develop the site, my architect friend who has been involved with doing some of the provisional work for the site, shops, supermarket and student housing plans, says that things came to a head last week, Manny made some sort of offer to Pox to get the project moving ( not BV but Super Bowl ), Pox basically told him ( not face to face of course as Pox is a cowardly weasel ) to sling his hook. Then there was some sort of counter offer and again Pox said no, Anyway Walker who is Pox and Mavis`s go to rat was called in to see how best to derail any hopes of progress. Word is that Walker is been sent on behalf of council to see Rimmer, I wonder what he the remit will be. As PB says Pox`s chips have been peed on big time by MC and his team again defying the odds and getting into the top 8.
