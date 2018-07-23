Just been looking at the league tables again (just to convince myself i've not been dreaming) and notice we now have the second highest points for in the league behind St Helens. Just shows what a threat we have been all year. Just needed a bit better defence and we'd have been in the top 4.
Yes something like that and to me the problem is not so much defence otherwise we would not keep scores so close. Basic game management and nounce has been the problem. I also feel not taking two points as cost us on more than one occasion.
Is it 9 games we've lost by 6 or less this season?
6 games by 1 score or less
Lost by more than 24 - 1 game Lost by 13-24 points - 2 games Lost by 7-12 points - 2 games Lost by 1-6 points - 6 games Drawn - 1 game Won by 1-6 - 3 games Won by 7-12 - 0 games Won by 13-24 - 5 games Won by more than 24 - 2 games
Scored 1-10 points - 3 games Scored 11-20 points - 6 games Scored 21-30 points - 9 games Scored 31-40 points - 1 game Scored 40+ points - 3 games
Conceded 1-10 points - 4 games Conceded 11-20 points - 7 games Conceded 21-30 points - 6 games Conceded 31-40 points - 5 games Conceded 40+ points - 0 games
Dropping Jowitt and moving Hampshire to FB, to accommodate Finn seems to have been our biggest problem.
Ultimately a tight defence will help win games but, it's all about scoring more than the opposition, not just restricting them.
As others have posted, we've had so many tight defeats (and the odd narrow victory but, it matters not as those games have gone. Lets hope we can get another "W" at Huddersfield on Friday and that Cas lose, although I dont honestly see Widnes beating anyone at the moment
Is it 9 games we've lost by 6 or less this season?
Was delighted they went straight for the kicking tee yesterday early on at 0-0. Turn out we had another 70 up our sleeves but taking those two points in a game that on paper may have been close showed lessons have been learned
