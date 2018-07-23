WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Points for

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Points for

Post a reply
Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:04 am
Posted by sandcat20 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 7:04 am
sandcat20 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 544
Location: On the therapist's couch
Just been looking at the league tables again (just to convince myself i've not been dreaming) and notice we now have the second highest points for in the league behind St Helens. Just shows what a threat we have been all year. Just needed a bit better defence and we'd have been in the top 4. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:02 am
Posted by King Street Cat on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:02 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 14th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 3081
Location: WF4
Is it 9 games we've lost by 6 or less this season?
"Back home we got a taxidermy man. He gonna have a heart attack when he see what I brung him."
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:08 am
Posted by Prince Buster on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:08 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 13th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3654
Location: Orange street
Yes something like that and to me the problem is not so much defence otherwise we would not keep scores so close.
Basic game management and nounce has been the problem. I also feel not taking two points as cost us on more than one occasion.
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:19 am
Posted by Wakefield City on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:19 am
Wakefield City Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 12:01 pm
Posts: 25
That needs to be a target until the end of the season keep positive points difference. Mind you finish 5th and a good crack on the top 4 would be fun.

Up the Trin
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:20 am
Posted by Fordy on Mon Jul 23, 2018 9:20 am
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 17th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4671
King Street Cat wrote:
Is it 9 games we've lost by 6 or less this season?


6 games by 1 score or less

Lost by more than 24 - 1 game
Lost by 13-24 points - 2 games
Lost by 7-12 points - 2 games
Lost by 1-6 points - 6 games
Drawn - 1 game
Won by 1-6 - 3 games
Won by 7-12 - 0 games
Won by 13-24 - 5 games
Won by more than 24 - 2 games

Scored 1-10 points - 3 games
Scored 11-20 points - 6 games
Scored 21-30 points - 9 games
Scored 31-40 points - 1 game
Scored 40+ points - 3 games

Conceded 1-10 points - 4 games
Conceded 11-20 points - 7 games
Conceded 21-30 points - 6 games
Conceded 31-40 points - 5 games
Conceded 40+ points - 0 games
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:24 am
Posted by chissitt on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:24 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7322
King Street Cat wrote:
Is it 9 games we've lost by 6 or less this season?

Wakey v Cas 6-11
FC v Wakey 27-26
Wakey v Shudds22-25 mm
Wakey v Wire 30-32
Saints v Wakey34-30
Wakey v Leeds 26-28
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:46 am
Posted by FIL on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:46 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1839
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Yeah but Shudds are on -214 and are level on 21 points with us :CRAZY:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:50 am
Posted by Trinity18 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 10:50 am
Trinity18 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 100
Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2018 12:42 pm
Posts: 878
Location: The Northstand. Week in, Week out.
Conceded 40+ points - 0 games

That's what I'm most impressed with.
Eastmoor born and bred, hardest lad around.
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:26 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:26 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 5th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 9748
Prince Buster wrote:
Yes something like that and to me the problem is not so much defence otherwise we would not keep scores so close.
Basic game management and nounce has been the problem. I also feel not taking two points as cost us on more than one occasion.


Dropping Jowitt and moving Hampshire to FB, to accommodate Finn seems to have been our biggest problem.

Ultimately a tight defence will help win games but, it's all about scoring more than the opposition, not just restricting them.

As others have posted, we've had so many tight defeats (and the odd narrow victory but, it matters not as those games have gone.
Lets hope we can get another "W" at Huddersfield on Friday and that Cas lose, although I dont honestly see Widnes beating anyone at the moment :D
Re: Points for
Post Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:33 am
Posted by wakefieldwall on Mon Jul 23, 2018 11:33 am
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,971
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 676
King Street Cat wrote:
Is it 9 games we've lost by 6 or less this season?


Was delighted they went straight for the kicking tee yesterday early on at 0-0. Turn out we had another 70 up our sleeves but taking those two points in a game that on paper may have been close showed lessons have been learned
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, alegend, altofts wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Deeencee, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, Five and last, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, leedscat, LG83, LyndsayGill, musson, NEtrinity, ricardo07, RWB, ry21, Trinity18, upthetrin92, vastman, Wakefield City, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, WRENNYAL, x43sflyer, Yosemite Sam and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,765,1992,10376,9714,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.