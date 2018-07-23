WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Derby

The Derby
Mon Jul 23, 2018 2:26 am
Tarquin Fuego
Tarquin Fuego
Can't wait for this one.

Everything to play for and there'll be fire and brimstone to boot.

Is this our GF ? Will it be Mad Monday after the game ?
Re: The Derby
Mon Jul 23, 2018 5:11 am
Mrs Barista
Mrs Barista
Rovers by a country mile. With our SL status already secure, umpteen players missing and 2 more gone in a confidence-killing shellacking yesterday, Rovers "bouncing" with fewer injuries and keen to end a winless Derby run going back to Easter 2015 and 2 day turnaround advantage, this has only one outcome. Their first win in 8 derbies, champagne time for the wizard.

