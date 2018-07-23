Rovers by a country mile. With our SL status already secure, umpteen players missing and 2 more gone in a confidence-killing shellacking yesterday, Rovers "bouncing" with fewer injuries and keen to end a winless Derby run going back to Easter 2015 and 2 day turnaround advantage, this has only one outcome. Their first win in 8 derbies, champagne time for the wizard.
