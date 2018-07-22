WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players to Keep or Leave your say !

Players to Keep or Leave your say !
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 10:57 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Sun Jul 22, 2018 10:57 pm
If it were your choice *which it isn't* who would you want to keep, who would you want to leave ?

Of course factors like funding will affect the very real choices of DB & KP/KC !
Post Sun Jul 22, 2018 11:09 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Sun Jul 22, 2018 11:09 pm
Mine are -

Keep ...

Pete Mata'utia
Bodene Thompson
Jordan Thompson
Harrison Hansen
Ben Reynolds
Ben Crooks
Daniel Mortimer
Liam Hood
Craig Hall
Nathan Mason
Adam Walne
Jordan Dezaria
Illeas Bergal *cover Not 1st choice*
Nick Gregson
Jack Owens


*reserve the right to add or subtract with further thought*

Leave ....

Rhys Evans
Matty Dawson Jones
Drew Hutchison
Greg Richards
Jamie Acton *never thought I would say that*
Micky Higham *retired & thank you Micky*
Kevin Llaroyer

Kyle Lovett *Gone*
Paterika VaiVai *Gone*
Larne Patrick *Gone*


*reserve the right to add after more thought*

