Mine are -
Keep ...
Pete Mata'utia
Bodene Thompson
Jordan Thompson
Harrison Hansen
Ben Reynolds
Ben Crooks
Daniel Mortimer
Liam Hood
Craig Hall
Nathan Mason
Adam Walne
Jordan Dezaria
Illeas Bergal *cover Not 1st choice*
Nick Gregson
Jack Owens
*reserve the right to add or subtract with further thought*
Leave ....
Rhys Evans
Matty Dawson Jones
Drew Hutchison
Greg Richards
Jamie Acton *never thought I would say that*
Micky Higham *retired & thank you Micky*
Kevin Llaroyer
Kyle Lovett *Gone*
Paterika VaiVai *Gone*
Larne Patrick *Gone*
*reserve the right to add after more thought*